Back in the days when the ‘woke crowd’ was a bunch of hippies living on communes and openly smoking illegal weed, a hit song asked “if you’re going to San Francisco, be sure to wear some flowers in your hair.”
Times have changed.
Back in the days when the ‘woke crowd’ was a bunch of hippies living on communes and openly smoking illegal weed, a hit song asked “if you’re going to San Francisco, be sure to wear some flowers in your hair.”
Times have changed.
Weed is now legal and the woke crowd has turned the city by the Bay into a city of zombies, said comedian Dave Chapelle, in a recent performance in San Francisco, describing it as “half Glee, half zombie movie.”
In a late-night tweet earlier this week, Chief Twit, Elon Musk agreed, writing, “The disaster that is downtown SF, once beatiful (sic) and thriving, now a derelict zombie apocalypse, is due to the woke mind virus,” replying to a comment from Ian Miles Chung who said the problems in San Francisco were the result of its progressive leadership.
Chappelle made his observations in the course of his sold-out show in San Francisco, where he told of seeing someone defecating in front of a restaurant in the Tenderloin district where he was going to eat. During his performance, he said, “What the f—k happened to this place?” adding “Y’all n—s need a Batman!”
Musk, who moved his Telsa headquarters and assembly plant to Texas, has been spending more time in San Franciso since his purchase of Twitter last fall and he’s clear he doesn’t like what he’s seen, tweeting in April, “You could literally film a Walking Dead episode unedited in downtown SF. This is where San Francisco politics leads and Twitter was exporting this self-destructive mind virus to the world. With some exceptions, other tech companies are still doing so. Evil in guise of good.”
San Francisco has seen a surge in crimes and many national retail chains have left town, or implemented strong security measures, including locking up all merchandise in cabinets, including everyday items such as soap, shampoo and food, that require buyers to contact staff to open the cabinets.
Musk said the downtown core felt “post-apocalyptic” following the announcement that Nordstrom was closing both of its stores near Union Square.
Musk has been using the phrase “woke mind virus” for about a year-and-a-half, from just after author Michael Shellenberger published San Fransicko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities, attributing the city’s problems to progressive policies and elites that, he said, went from tolerating crime and homelessness to enabling them.
Trying to put a precise meaning on the phrase Musk told Bill Maher during an interview on HBO: “I think we need to be very cautious about anything that is anti-meritocratic, and anything that … results in the suppression of free speech. Those are two aspects of the woke mind virus that I think are very dangerous.”
Musk tweeted what could be considered a warning about the San Francisco situation, “The philosophy that led to this bleak outcome will be the end of civilization if extended to the world.”
Columnist
Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(3) comments
It's destroying civilization, period!
Instead of putting hyperlinks to Amazon, why not link readers to McNally Robinson, an independent western Canadian bookstore.
Excellent and accurate article
Great to see people of influence telling the truth
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.