Elon Musk

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the SpaceX Falcon Heavy Flight 1 post launch press conference.

 Courtesy Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a loser, and he wants to prove who is the bigger man. 

“Zuck is a cuck,” tweeted Musk on Sunday. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

guest50
guest50

Well, Musk certainly has had a lot of children, with a lot of different women.

Zuckerberg looks like a ghost, but in the dark, with his money, I suspect a lot of women would just think of King, country and child support payments.

