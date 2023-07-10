Twitter CEO Elon Musk says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a loser, and he wants to prove who is the bigger man.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a loser, and he wants to prove who is the bigger man.
“Zuck is a cuck,” tweeted Musk on Sunday.
A cuck is defined as a weak or servile man — often used to describe those with left-wing political views.
Zuck is a cuck— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023
He demanded Zuckerberg and he have a penis measuring contest.
Musk made these comments after Substack writer Data Hazard praised him for defending free speech.
“Zuck: Protects brand speech,” said Hazard.
He included a screenshot of Zuckerberg giving the smiling and crying emoji to Wendy’s on Threads for mocking Musk.
Elon: Protects free speechZuck: Protects brand speech https://t.co/qCsguIvjlT pic.twitter.com/WiA8dzVQLW— ~~datahazard~~ (@fentasyl) July 9, 2023
Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) called Musk’s comments “panicking.”
“The dialogue in this app has continued to slide into junior high,” said Kinzinger.
“Most of the dorks in junior high are now online 15-year-olds inhabiting the bodies of grown adults.”
Panicking. The dialogue in this app has continued to slide into junior high. Most of the dorks in junior high are now online 15 year olds inhabiting the bodies of grown adults https://t.co/ceprNBmoN4— Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) July 10, 2023
Canadian comedian, the Pleb, said he enjoyed Musk’s tweets.
“Twitter is the greatest app in the world,” said the Pleb.
Twitter is the greatest app in the world https://t.co/QN0J3mIbW1— The Pleb 🇨🇦 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) July 9, 2023
It's the latest dust-up between the two CEOs, who have agreed to a cage match, in a yet to be confirmed location.
The Italian Ministry of Culture said on June 30 the proposed cage match might be held in the Colosseum.
The Italian Ministry of Culture first reached out to Zuckerberg, and the request was forwarded to UFC President Dana White. There was a follow-up meeting and a call set for the following week.
“If Zuckerberg and Musk wanted to perform in the Colosseum, they would have to make a non-violent challenge,” said the ministry.
Well, Musk certainly has had a lot of children, with a lot of different women.
Zuckerberg looks like a ghost, but in the dark, with his money, I suspect a lot of women would just think of King, country and child support payments.
