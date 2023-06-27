It may have been a little bit of tongue-in-cheek, one-upmanship when billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agreed last week to meet for a winner-take-all cage match in Las Vegas, but it’ starting to get serious.
The owner of Twitter announced he’s bringing UFC legend Georges St-Pierre into his circle to train him for the match with Meta’s CEO.
The New York Post reports the 42-year-old retired champ offered his services last weekend, tweeting to Musk: “I’m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honour to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg.”
Musk, who had a similar offer from accused human-trafficking rapist Andrew Tate, announced just after midnight he was going in on Team GSP, reports The Post.
The ‘spat’ between the two tech titans began when Musk challenged Zuckerberg to the cage match when Meta-owned Instagram made it known it has plans to roll out a text-based social media platform to rival Twitter.
“Zuckerberg accepted by riffing on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s viral challenge to Conor McGregor, writing: ‘Send Me Location,” reports The Post.
Musk last year told Joe Rogan he has a history in Kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo, and “Brazilian jiu-jitsu briefly” when he was a boy.
While Zuckerberg, 39, has an age advantage over Musk, 51, the latter has the size advantage, weighing in at 180 lbs. on his 5-ft. 11-ins. frame, compared to Zuckerberg’s 154 lbs .on his 5-ft. 7-ins. body.
Zuckerberg confirmed he is now in training, doing a practice round with podcaster Lex Fridman, a BJJ black belt.
“It’s inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey,” the MIT scientist wrote, without comparing the skills of each, says The Post.
There is at least one dissenter to the match, potentially an influencer, in Musk’s mom, Maye, tweeting Fridman last week: “Don’t encourage this match!”
“Actually, I canceled the fight. I haven’t told them yet. But I will continue to say the fight is canceled, just in case…,” the model wrote, getting a laughing emoji response from her son, reports The Post.
Another sign things are getting serious is odds have been placed on the bout.
Fox Sports set hypothetical odds of Zuckerberg: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total) and Musk: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total).
Bookies.com developed projected odds prior to Fox, setting them at Zuckerberg -500 (83.3%) and Musk at +350 (22.2%).
(1) comment
"accused human-trafficking rapist Andrew Tate"
Was that really necessary?
