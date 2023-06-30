Colosseum

The ‘cage match’ between hi tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, tentatively scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, might be moving to a larger, well-known venue — the Colosseum in Rome.

TMZ reports, “Sources with direct knowledge confirm again ... the Italian Ministry of Culture Office first reached out to Mark Zuckerberg, then the request was forwarded to UFC president Dana White, and there was a follow-up and a call was set for next week.”

