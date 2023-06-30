The ‘cage match’ between hi tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, tentatively scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, might be moving to a larger, well-known venue — the Colosseum in Rome.
TMZ reports, “Sources with direct knowledge confirm again ... the Italian Ministry of Culture Office first reached out to Mark Zuckerberg, then the request was forwarded to UFC president Dana White, and there was a follow-up and a call was set for next week.”
“The ministry added, ‘If Zuckerberg and Musk wanted to perform in the Colosseum, they would have to make a non-violent challenge,‘” says TMZ, adding "Our sources are scoffing at this, saying the ministry reached out BECAUSE of the fight challenge.”
In a statement, the Italian Ministry of Culture Office said, "There has been no formal contact from the ministry nor any written document, even if the news appears tasty, it is unfounded."
However, in a tweet Thursday, Elon Musk offered a teaser, writing, “Some chance fight happens in Colosseum. Need to work on my endurance,” adding a link to the famous Monty Python Colosseum skit in its The Life of Brian movie.
And, TMZ is sticking to its guns and apparently, its insider information, “Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... the minister of Culture reached out to Zuckerberg a few days ago about staging what could be the biggest fight in the history of the world in the most fabled fight theatre in history.”
The sources add, “Both Elon and Mark would love for the fight to go down at the Colosseum.”
The Colosseum is one of the Seven Wonders of the World, but says TMZ, “There have not been large events held inside the nearly 2,000-year-old amphitheater in hundreds of years and only a few hundred spectators can be seated in temporary seating within the theatre.”
“Sir Paul McCartney performed inside the Colosseum in 2003 for an exclusive charity show before 400 people who paid up to $1,500, but other than that, all other concerts have been held just outside the structure.”
“It's unclear where a Musk vs. Zuck fight would go down — inside or outside,” says TMZ.
“Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell us if you're gonna bet on whether this fight goes down ... wager that it's happening. We're told both Musk and Zuck are "all in," and have been negotiating with Dana about the details of a fight daily ... multiple times each day for more than a week.”
There are Nevada State Athletic Commission rules that could prevent the match from happening in Las Vegas because of the difference in size of the two men.
Zuckerberg stands 5-ft. 7-ins. and weighs 145 lbs, against Musk’s 6-ft. 2-ins., and 230 lbs., however TMZ says, “Nevertheless, this would be an exhibition fight, so the rules might bend.”
Perhaps Zuckerberg could take a fighting lesson from the Monty Python gang:
