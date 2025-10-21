Musket among weapons seized in Calgary gun and stolen property bust

Calgary police have arrested two men and seized a cache of firearms, including a musket, after a months-long investigation into guns, drugs, and stolen property.The Gun Violence Enforcement Team (GVET) began probing a man believed to be selling firearms, stolen goods, and drugs in August 2025. Surveillance linked him to a storage and RV lot in southeast Calgary and to a second man involved in a separate investigation into social disorder in Rangeview.On October 6, police executed search warrants at two homes and a storage unit. Officers recovered a loaded Ranger repeater .22 rifle, a snub nose revolver, a loaded Ruger Mark II .22 handgun, a disassembled Colt 1911, a musket, a Browning .243 sawed-off rifle, multiple types of ammunition, and 13.5 grams of methamphetamine. .Dozens of stolen tools and more than 50 pieces of stolen identification, key fobs, and garage door openers were also seized.John Werstroh, 31, faces charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, four counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, mischief to a motor vehicle, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order. He remains in custody and will appear in court on Friday.Ryan Bantugan, 41, faces charges including unsafe storage of firearms, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded prohibited weapon, break and enter, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of break-in tools. He has been released with conditions and will appear in court on October 28.Staff Sgt. Matthew Gow of the Organized Crime Unit said the seizure is part of ongoing efforts to reduce gun violence in Calgary. “Getting firearms off the streets is a priority of the Gun Violence Enforcement Team,” he said.Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.