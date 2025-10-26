Muslim council warns bill could curb millions of Canadians’ freedoms

A proposed federal law restricting street protests outside synagogues could “curb the civil liberties of millions,” the legal director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims told MPs. Blacklock's Reporter says Nusaiba Al Azem appeared before the Commons justice committee to discuss Bill C-9, which would amend the Criminal Code to ban public displays of terrorist symbols, such as Hamas flags, and criminalize obstruction intended to intimidate worshippers at religious or cultural institutions.“The bill has many shortcomings that are alarming for our organization,” Al Azem said. “Much of this bill looks like it is attacking the freedom of the 64% of Canadians who believe Israel has committed a genocide in Gaza and have taken to the streets over the last two years to protest Canada’s complicity.” She did not cite a source for the statistic.Conservative MPs pressed Al Azem on the bill’s scope. .Roman Baber (York Centre, Ont.) questioned whether it should be legal to display a Hamas flag or chant slogans like “intifada,” noting that Hamas is a listed terrorist entity in Canada. Al Azem insisted the legislation went beyond those scenarios and said the intent of the protester would matter.Bloc Québécois MP Rhéal Fortin highlighted a 2023 protest in Montréal in which a religious leader publicly wished death on Jews while reading a Quranic prayer. “Are these the types of declarations we should allow here in Canada?” he asked. Al Azem responded that religious texts, including the Bible, Torah, and Quran, should not be criminalized and said she was not familiar with the specific statement or its context.The Department of Justice said in a September 19 backgrounder that unlawful activities under the bill would include blocking doors, driveways, or roads leading to religious or cultural centres. The legislation is intended to prevent intimidation and violence, but critics argue it risks restricting peaceful expression and free speech.