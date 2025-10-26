News

Muslim council warns bill could curb millions of Canadians’ freedoms

Nusaiba Al Azem
Nusaiba Al AzemCourtesy Facebook
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Roman Baber
Department Of Justice
National Council Of Canadian Muslims
Rhéal Fortin
Bill C-9
Nusaiba Al Azem

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news