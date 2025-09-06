Muslim film festival returns to Edmonton this month

The world’s largest Muslim film and arts festival is returning to Edmonton later this month, with organizers expecting to draw nearly 3,500 attendees.The Mosquers Film Festival, now in its 17th year, runs September 18–21 with screenings, live performances, and industry networking events. What began in 2006 as a small short-film competition has grown into an international showcase of Muslim talent, promoted by organizers as a space for “universal stories” told through a Muslim lens.The main festival event is scheduled for September 20 at the Winspear Centre, featuring eight short films, comedy, and live music, hosted by comedian Hoodo Hersi. .Performers include London-based Somali artist FaceSoul and Jordanian/Palestinian-Canadian poet Saja Kilani, followed by a late-night “Popcorn After Party.”Industry events will run alongside the festival, with the Opening Credits conference at the Westin Edmonton nearly sold out. The program includes panels, workshops, and a live pitch competition where aspiring filmmakers can win cash and the chance to have their work produced. Guests include actor Hamza Haq, author Wajahat Ali, journalist Ginella Massa, director Timeea Ahmed Mohamed, and Sundance Institute’s Amber Espinosa-Jones..Screenings are scheduled across multiple Edmonton venues, beginning with short films at Metro Cinema on September 18 and wrapping up with the documentary feature Khartoum at Landmark City Centre on September 21.Organizers say the festival is designed as a “third space” — a blend of mosque and Oscars — intended to highlight Muslim creativity and promote education through entertainment.