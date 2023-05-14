Newspaper stack

Newspaper stack 

 Courtesy David Donnelly/CBC

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) called for the CRTC to require corrections to “errors of fact” in newspapers and online news articles.

National Council of Canadian Muslims

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Senate Transport and Communications committee members were shocked at NCCM’s proposal.

Julie Miville-Dechêne

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

True Nature of islam (what is the real islam?)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3KmUGWzsu4

There's multiple forms of permissible lies in Islam. A few examples:

Taqiyya - Saying something that isn't true as it relates to Muslim identity (i.e whether one is a Muslim or what that means). This is a Shiite term: the Sunni counterpart is Muda'rat.

Kitman - Lying by omission. An example would be when Muslim apologists quote only a fragment of verse 5:32 (that if anyone kills "it shall be as if he had killed all mankind") while neglecting to mention that the rest of the verse (and the next) mandate murder in undefined cases of "corruption" and "mischief."

Tawriya - Intentionally creating a false impression by saying something that is technically true, when knowing that the listener will interpret it in a different way. This practice has a broader application than taqiyya.

Muruna - 'Blending in' by setting aside some practices of Islam or Sharia in order to advance others.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

When Muslims are the minority in a country all you hear them complain about are their “human rights”

When Muslims become a majority in a country there are no human rights

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.