Muslim lawyers warn federal bill could stifle legitimate protest

The Canadian Muslim Lawyers Association is raising alarms over Bill C-9, arguing the federal measure could criminalize lawful protest outside religious and cultural institutions.Blacklock's Reporter says the bill, formally titled An Act to Amend the Criminal Code, aims to prohibit obstruction or intimidation at places of worship, schools, community halls, and other cultural centres. The Department of Justice says this would include blocking doors, driveways or roads used to access these sites.But the lawyers’ group warns the legislation is overly vague and could lead to “politicized arrests” and disproportionate targeting of minorities. “We have serious concerns,” the Association wrote to the Commons justice committee. “The government’s approach must not chill lawful speech or activity while trying to prevent hate-related violence.”.Attorney General Sean Fraser defended the bill, citing recent vandalism of synagogues in Halifax, violent attacks in Montréal and desecration of the National Holocaust Memorial. “This will ensure those who gather to practice their faith at religious institutions, community centres and other buildings that serve identifiable communities will have the ability to do so freely without fear they will be targeted because of who they are,” Fraser said.When pressed on whether the bill could suppress legitimate protest, Fraser said criminal liability applies only when the goal is to incite fear rather than share ideas. .He declined to comment on specific cases, including rallies by Montréal for Palestine outside the Notre-Dame Basilica, saying the legislation’s intent is to protect participants at religious and cultural institutions.The Muslim Lawyers Association also criticized the bill’s language on symbols, including Nazi or Hamas banners. “Definitions of what symbols are considered to ‘promote hatred’ and what ‘promoting hatred’ means are vague and unclear,” they wrote. They warn this ambiguity could result in certain cultural, ethnic, or religious symbols — and public demonstrations on specific issues — being inappropriately targeted for political reasons.