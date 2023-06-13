The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) has been facing protests from Muslim parents who oppose the radical gender identity ideology being taught in the school system.
The OCDSB allows students to use the washroom that matches their gender identity, regardless of their birth sex.
The protesters claim the OCDSB is “reprogramming a child's identity” and demands teachers tell parents before teaching anything related to gender.
The protests began on Friday and continued on Tuesday. However, only one pro-radical gender ideology supporter showed up, and by the early afternoon, the Muslim protesters had about 300 people participating.
The parents, students, grandparents, and other supporters were chanting “leave the kids alone,” “let the parents decide” and “we know how to teach.”
A large protest led by Muslim families against gender ideology is taking place right now outside of Ottawa-Carleton District School Board headquarters.Chants of “Leave the kids alone!” and “Let the parents decide!” are heard.Live video from @DaceyMedia. pic.twitter.com/1bpJHzWcb6
— Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) June 13, 2023
According to Shannon Boschy Douglas, the specific reason for Tuesday’s protest was female Muslim students were told they were transphobic because of biological boys in the girls’ changing rooms without having their hijabs on, which is customarily only off around other females.
Yet another protest against gender ideology in schools. @OCDSB board offices. This one organized by Muslim students who were told when girls walked in on by boys (while not wearing hijabs) that their concerns were transphobic. About 250 people here so far pic.twitter.com/YTLFMLBVDn
— Shannon Boschy - soldier in the narrative war (@ShannonBDouglas) June 13, 2023
Douglas tweeted “Crazy Deana again. This time outnumbered 250:1. The difference is people protesting ideology in classrooms don’t mob critics or attack them violently and pull their hair.”
Crazy deana again. This time outnumbered 250:1. The difference is people protesting ideology in classrooms don’t mob critics or attack them violently and pull their hair. pic.twitter.com/1svFr8LoaU
— Shannon Boschy - soldier in the narrative war (@ShannonBDouglas) June 13, 2023
The protesters want their religion to be respected, which is opposed to radical gender ideology.
Chris Dacey livestreamed the protest using Facebook Live. However, Facebook only allows the first two seconds to be played of an almost 30-minute video before giving a “Sorry, we’re having trouble playing this video” message when someone tries to watch the replay.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Oh dear! If I call them transphobic am i islamophobic. 🤯
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.