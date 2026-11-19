CALGARY — Muslims are on track to outnumber Christians worldwide by about 50 million by 2035, according to the Pew Research Center, which projects higher birth rates will help make Islam the world’s largest religion. In Canada, the Muslim share of the population is expected to more than triple by 2070.Pew projects the global Muslim population will reach 2.57 billion by 2035, narrowly surpassing the projected 2.52 billion Christians. That would reverse their positions in 2020, when Christians numbered nearly 2.3 billion and Muslims numbered about two billion.The gap is expected to widen over the following decades. By 2070, Pew projects there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims worldwide, accounting for 35.8% of the population, up from 25.6% in 2020. .The Christian population is also expected to grow, reaching roughly three billion, with its share of the global population edging up from 28.8% to 29.1%.Birth rates account for much of the difference. Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children worldwide, compared with 2.5 for Christian women. Over the 50 years ending in 2070, Pew expects births to exceed deaths by 1.6 billion among Muslims and by 792 million among Christians..Religious switching plays a smaller role in the changing global rankings. Pew expects roughly as many Christians to become Muslim as Muslims to become Christian. Across all changes in affiliation, Pew projects Islam will lose a net eight million people by 2070, while Christianity will lose a net 105 million.In Canada, Muslims are projected to account for 15.6% of the population by 2070, up from 4.9% in 2020. That would put the Muslim share of Canada’s population at more than three times the 4.9% Pew projects for North America as a whole by 2070.Christians would still outnumber Muslims in Canada, though their share of the population is projected to fall from 53.3% to 33.3%. Canadians reporting no religious affiliation are expected to become the largest group, rising from 34.6% to 40.5%.Pew’s projections depend on assumptions about birth rates, deaths, migration and religious switching over the coming decades.