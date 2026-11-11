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Mystery donor behind Supreme Court chief justice's bronze bust raises questions in Ottawa

Chief Justice Robert Wagner, and his bronze likeness, in the lobby of the Supreme Court of Canada
Chief Justice Robert Wagner, and his bronze likeness, in the lobby of the Supreme Court of CanadaCanada Proud via X
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Cdnpoli
Adam Chambers
Supreme Court Of Canada
Department Of Justice
Canadian Judicial Council
Department Of Public Works
Then-Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson
Robert Wagner