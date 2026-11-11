Mystery donor behind Supreme Court chief justice's bronze bust raises questions in Ottawa

The identity of a mystery donor who provided a bronze sculpture of Canada's top judge to the Supreme Court remains unknown to federal cabinet ministers, prompting questions about who paid for the artwork and whether the benefactor has business before the courts.Blacklock's Reporter says custom bronze bust of Chief Justice Richard Wagner has been displayed in the Supreme Court of Canada's Grand Entrance Hall, but federal officials say they have no information about who commissioned or financed the sculpture.The Department of Justice, Privy Council Office and Department of Public Works have all denied knowing the donor's identity.“The Department of Justice including the Attorney General and his office does not have any information concerning the identity of the individual who provided the Supreme Court with the bronze bust of Chief Justice Richard Wagner,” the department stated in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the House of Commons.Public Works, which oversees much of the federal government's contracting, provided a similarly brief response.It said it “has no information to provide.”The Privy Council Office, which supports the prime minister and cabinet, also reported having no information about the sculpture.The disclosures came in response to questions from Conservative MP Adam Chambers, who represents the Ontario riding of Simcoe North.Chambers wanted to know whether anyone in the federal government, including the prime minister or justice minister, had been informed about the identity of the person responsible for providing the sculpture.The Supreme Court itself has declined to identify who commissioned the artwork, who paid for it or whether the donor has any dealings with the court or other federal institutions.The Court's Registrar confirmed the matter is under review.“Regarding the issue you are raising, the Court is currently in the process of gathering and reviewing the relevant information,” the Registrar said in a statement.“We have no further comment during the review, but will have more to say in due course.”.The National Post first reported the presence of the sculpture in 2024.The ownership of the bronze bust has also not been publicly established.The unanswered questions come amid federal rules governing gifts and potential conflicts of interest involving public officials.Under the Conflict of Interest Act, public office holders are generally required to disclose gifts valued at more than $200, subject to the legislation's specific provisions.The federal Lobbyists' Code of Conduct also restricts gifts from lobbyists, including a $40 limit.However, federally appointed judges are not subject to those same rules.Judicial independence has historically been cited as a reason for treating members of the judiciary differently from other federal office holders.In a 2016 ruling, then-ethics commissioner Mary Dawson concluded that Federal Court prothonotaries, judicial officers responsible for certain court proceedings, were exempt from the federal conflict-of-interest regime.“The prothonotaries pointed out they are judicial officers appointed under the Federal Courts Act and exercise many of the powers and functions of Federal Court judges,” Dawson wrote.The Canadian Judicial Council's Ethical Principles for Judges does not establish a specific dollar limit on gifts received by judges.Instead, its guidelines emphasize maintaining public confidence in judicial independence and avoiding improper influence.“Judges should exemplify and promote high standards of judicial conduct as one element of assuring the independence of the judiciary,” the council's guidelines state.The document also stresses the importance of protecting courts from outside interference.“At an institutional level, courts require sufficient autonomy to guarantee the administration of justice is free from any political or other improper influence,” it states.“The judiciary should remain vigilant with respect to any initiative that may have the effect of undermining its institutional or administrative independence.”.The Canadian Judicial Council is responsible for handling complaints about the conduct of federally appointed judges.The council is chaired by Wagner himself.There has been no public finding that the sculpture represents an improper gift or that its donor attempted to influence the court.