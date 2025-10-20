Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district accused of punishing parent for political views

A local parent has filed a human rights complaint claiming the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District barred her from its Homestay program because of her political beliefs.Bryony Dixon successfully hosted an international student in 2023–2024 but was blocked from hosting another. A Freedom of Information request revealed internal emails showing district officials cited her political activism as the reason for rejecting her application.Dixon has been outspoken in defense of sex-based rights and a critic of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum, speaking publicly to encourage debate on these issues.Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms lawyer Hatim Kheir said the district’s actions send a clear warning to parents: engage in politics at your own risk. “Public schools should not be picking sides or silencing those who disagree,” he said..Dixon accused the district of denying girls a voice and punishing adults brave enough to stand up for their rights. “The District's ongoing discrimination has denied female students contact with one of the few adults willing to fight for their safety, dignity, and fairness,” she said.The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal will now decide whether to take up the case.