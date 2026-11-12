Nanaimo RCMP search for woman who stole Legion poppy donations from pizza restaurant

Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a woman caught on surveillance video stealing a Royal Canadian Legion poppy donation box from a pizza restaurant just days before Remembrance Day.The theft occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday at the Panago Pizza restaurant located at 6560 Island Hwy. North in Nanaimo, BC.Police say the stolen donation box contained money collected through the Legion's annual poppy campaign, which supports Canadian veterans and their families.Security camera footage shows a woman entering the restaurant, picking up the donation box and leaving with it and its contents.The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman with long blond hair. She was wearing a black-and-white toque and carrying a red purse at the time of the theft.RCMP Inspector Donovan Tait, the detachment's operations officer, condemned the theft, particularly given its timing so close to Remembrance Day.“It is disheartening to learn of these thefts given that they are intended to support Canadian veterans and their families,” said Tait.The Royal Canadian Legion's annual poppy campaign raises money to provide financial assistance and support services to veterans and their dependants.Police have not disclosed how much money was stolen.Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the woman captured on surveillance footage or has information about the theft to come forward.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.