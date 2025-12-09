Nanaimo senior found dead inside burning car; RCMP investigate homicide

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating the death of 65-year-old Sherry Shelley, whose body was discovered after a vehicle fire in a wooded area near College Dr.The Nanaimo Serious Crime Unit has classified her death as a homicide and is urging residents to assist with the investigation. Police are asking anyone with dash-cam or home-surveillance footage to check for Shelley’s white Volkswagen Tiguan, licence plate WN701L, between 11 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 3 a.m. on Nov. 14..Investigators are particularly interested in footage along possible routes Shelley may have driven, including from the Doumont area to College Dr. via Parkway or Jinglepot Rd.Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, file #2025-36216.