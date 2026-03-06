Nanaimo theatre cancels comedian Ben Bankas' show, says hosting violates 'obligations' under BC human rights code

VANCOUVER — Comedian Ben Bankas has been barred from performing at yet another venue, this time in Nanaimo.The publicly-owned Port Theatre announced that after careful consideration, he would not be allowed to take the stage on March 21.."The Port Theatre Society has cancelled the March 21, 2026, rental event following a comprehensive review of its contractual and legal obligations, including its responsibilities under the British Columbia Human Rights Code and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms," their statement read.The society argued that it "has a duty to provide a safe environment for staff, volunteers, patrons, artists, and members of the community," and that, "after an extensive internal and external review of safety, operational, and legal factors, the Society determined that proceeding with the rental would be inconsistent with those obligations.""The Society remains committed to upholding freedom of expression within the bounds of the law," the statement concluded..In February, Nanaimo city council was asked to bar Bankas from performing in the city. They instead supported a motion to send a letter to the theatre asking it to "review its booking practices to ensure performances align with its stated core values of being accessible and inclusive." "As ugly as their voices may be seen or heard, they have chosen to purchase tickets to listen to this obnoxious man," Mayor Leonard Krog said of those who would have attended the performance. "I am not going to stand in their way and tell the Port Theatre how to run its operation any more than I would like someone to tell me what I could and couldn’t say when it’s short of hate speech.".Nanaimo city council won't prevent comedian Ben Bankas from performing despite backlash.This is far from the first time Bankas has found himself embroiled in controversy over his brand of humour.In October, his show at the Grey Eagle Casino near Calgary was cancelled over backlash to a joke he'd made about residential schools."I just got back from Winnipeg ... It's like an indigenous zombie apocalypse," he said. "I was thinking it'd be nice if there's, you know, some sort of school we could send them to. Unfortunately, that ship has sailed. Say what you want about the residential schools, but you know, it's nice architecture ... I'm just saying it like those schools ... If you wanted to go to a residential school now, in 2025 it'd be like $40,000 a year. Those motherf*ckers got it for free!"Far from silence Bankas, the cancellation led him to sell out a number of shows at YukYuks a couple weeks later.