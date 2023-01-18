Trudeau and Poilievre

Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre 

 Courtesy ParlVu

A new Nanos Poll found the federal Conservatives are leading the Liberals by seven percentage points, while the leaders of the two parties are neck-in-neck when it comes to the preferred prime minister.

The latest ballot tracking has the Conservatives at 35.6%, followed by the Liberals at 28.3%, the New Democrats at 20.7%, the Bloc Quebecois at 7.4%, the Green Party at 5.8% and the Peoples Party at just 2.1%.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

john.lankers
john.lankers

How do you trigger an election with the NDP backing Trudeau to the grave, a 7% lead is useless unless we do have an election.

Report Add Reply
Ernie
Ernie

My hopeful thought for the day is, give Junior and Rachel another term each, and maybe, just maybe Albertans will have been dragged through the mud enough that they vote for Independence.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

To Trudeau's supporters - what exactly is it he would have to do for your to change your mind? Scary thought. Beggars belief.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

If you look at a map of who actually votes Liberal, you notice how very small the area is. In Toronto mostly, in a few of the MANY small ridings in the City. These small ridings are deciding the future of Canada. This needs to be addressed.

Report Add Reply
joslindave03
joslindave03

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.