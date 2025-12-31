Nardwuar recognized with Order of Canada for contributions to culture

Veteran Canadian broadcaster and pop-culture interviewer Nardwuar, best known by his stage name “Nardwuar the Human Serviette,” has been appointed to the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest civilian honours.The 57-year-old Vancouver personality, whose real name is John Ruskin, is among 80 new appointees announced Wednesday. The list includes musicians, artists, scientists, jurists, athletes and public servants from across the country, reflecting a wide range of contributions to Canadian life.Unlike most recipients, Nardwuar will be formally inducted under his stage name, a rare exception that aligns with his long-established public persona. The Order of Canada is typically conferred using recipients’ legal names..Nardwuar has become a distinctive fixture in Canadian and international pop culture through decades of interviews marked by eccentric presentation and meticulous research. His conversations, which often end with his trademark sign-off, gained early attention through college radio and later on MuchMusic in the late 1990s, where he interviewed acts such as Nirvana, Blur and Snoop Dogg.While his on-camera style is intentionally playful, Nardwuar is widely known within the music industry for detailed background research on his subjects. .His interviews frequently include obscure personal details and rare artifacts connected to artists’ early careers, a format that has contributed to his reputation among musicians and fans.His profile expanded significantly during the YouTube era, where short-form clips featuring artists such as Pharrell Williams, Cardi B and Future reached global audiences. The viral nature of online video helped introduce his work to a younger generation beyond traditional Canadian broadcasting.In recent years, Nardwuar’s cultural footprint has extended beyond interviews. He has collaborated with major brands, including a skate shoe partnership with Nike, and has become a recognizable figure at major music festivals and pop-culture events. .High-profile figures such as Timothée Chalamet and Billie Eilish have sought out interviews with him, further cementing his relevance across genres and generations.Nardwuar’s approach to research has often been linked to his family background. His mother, Olga Ruskin, was a journalist and television producer whose work emphasized local history and community storytelling, influences that have been cited as formative in his own career.The Order of Canada appointment places Nardwuar alongside past honourees from Canada’s cultural landscape, including figures such as Fergie Jenkins, Guy Maddin and Avril Lavigne, whom he has frequently referenced in public appearances..Despite the national recognition, Nardwuar continues to pursue interviews with artists who have so far declined to participate in his program, including Paul McCartney and Neil Young. His ongoing efforts reflect a career defined by persistence, independent media, and an unconventional approach to celebrity journalism.The new appointees to the Order of Canada will be formally invested at a later date during ceremonies presided over by the Governor General.