News

Nardwuar recognized with Order of Canada for contributions to culture

Unlike most recipients, Nardwuar will be formally inducted under his stage name.
Nardwuar
Nardwuar Nardwuar/X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Music Industry
Billie Eilish
Order Of Canada
Narduwar
Timothee Chalamet

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news