Audrey Hale

NBC News is reporting and identifying the 28-year-old Nashville shooter as Audrey Hale. 

Further details were released by police regarding the March 27, 2023 shooting at a Nashville private school.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, police confirmed the shooter — Audrey Hale, a biological woman who identified as a man in recent months — legally bought seven weapons from five different stores prior to the shooting at Covenant Presbyterian School.

Police have released body cam footage of officers shooting and killing the transgender shooter who murdered three students and three school employees at a Nashville Christian school on Monday. 
Officer Rex Englebert and Officer Michael Collazo
guest800
guest800

Sounds like she did all this to get back at her parents for not acquiescing to her selfish lifestyle choices. She used her victims to hurt her parents.

The combination of insanity and narcissism of these people make for a dangerous combination. This won’t be the last.

