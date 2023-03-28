Further details were released by police regarding the March 27, 2023 shooting at a Nashville private school.
In a press conference Tuesday morning, police confirmed the shooter — Audrey Hale, a biological woman who identified as a man in recent months — legally bought seven weapons from five different stores prior to the shooting at Covenant Presbyterian School.
However, a motive for the killings remains unknown, and police had “absolutely no idea” she posed any danger prior to Monday’s shooting.
Here’s what we know so far:
The perpetrator
Audrey Hale, 28, was biologically a woman, but identified as a man in the months prior to the shooting. Following discussions with her parents — whom she lived with at the time — Nashville police chief John Drake said she had received treatment for an “emotional disorder.”
Hale — who used the name Aiden — was a former student at Covenant, and possessed a detailed map of the school including points of entry as well as a manifesto. The school enrolls around 200 students from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade.
According to the Daily Mail, Hale’s religious parents did not approve of her transgender beliefs, leading to her sneaking out of the house to cross-dress on occasion.
At 9:57 am CDT on the morning of the attack, Hale messaged a former middle school basketball teammate on Instagram stating that she intended to die by suicide.
According to local media, Hale told the teammate: “I’m planning to die today. THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!!!”
“You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die.”
“This is my last goodbye. I love you. See you again in another life.”
After the teammate — Averianna Patton — replied that she had “so much more life to live,” Hale replied: “I know but I don’t want to live. I’m so sorry. I’m not trying to upset you or get attention. I just need to die.”
She added: “My family doesn’t know what I’m about to do.”
“One day this will make more sense. I’ve left more than enough evidence behind.”
“But something bad is about to happen.”
The screenshots released by NewsChannel5 Nashville suggest Hale was active on Instagram just six minutes before the shooting began.
The shooting
Officers were first alerted to shots fired at the school at 10:13 am. According to police, Hale parked a Honda Fit in the parking lot, before shooting through a side door to gain entry to the building.
Armed with two assault-style weapons and a handgun, Hale walked across the second floor of the school before opening fire.
Police arrived at the school shortly afterwards, where they were informed by a teacher that the students were locked down but two were unaccounted for. After beginning an evacuation of the first floor, police heard gunshots from upstairs where they encountered Hale.
Bodycam footage released on the morning of March 28, 2023 revealed the perpetrator was shot just more than two minutes after officers accessed the building. By 10:27 am, the attack was over, about 14 minutes after it began.
The victims
Six people were killed the mass shooting — three students and three members of staff. Police identified the students as Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs, all aged nine, as well as substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, custodian Mike Hill, 61, and head of school Katherine Koonce, 60.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while five victims died at a local hospital.
At a press conference following the shooting, police public affairs director Don Aaron said there was no evidence to suggest the victims were targeted.
“This school, this church building was a target,” he told reporters.
A police officer also sustained hand injuries from shattered glass during the attack.
The investigation
The investigation is being led by the Metro Nashville Police Department with assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
A search of Hale’s home was conducted following the attack led to the seizure of two shotguns, as well as discovery of the map and manifesto.
Police said targeting another location had been considered by Hale, but she decided against it due to the level of security.
During a press conference more than 24 hours after the attack, police confirmed Hale had bought seven guns legally, although her parents felt “she should not own weapons” and that she had been hiding them within the house.
Police chief Drake also confirmed the force had no reason to remove the suspect’s weapons, and Hale was not known to police before the shooting. Authorities suspect Hale received some form of training to shoot from the higher level, with Drake noting Hale’s position away from the glass window to make it harder to shoot her from outside.
(1) comment
Sounds like she did all this to get back at her parents for not acquiescing to her selfish lifestyle choices. She used her victims to hurt her parents.
The combination of insanity and narcissism of these people make for a dangerous combination. This won’t be the last.
