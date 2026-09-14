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National Bank moves to put Skills Development Fund firm into receivership

National Bank wants a court receiver over $4.5 million in unpaid loans
The dispute is over $4.5 million in unpaid loans and credit accounts
The dispute is over $4.5 million in unpaid loans and credit accountsWikimedia Commons
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Ontario
Doug Ford
David Piccini
Canadian taxpayers
Skills Development Fund
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Western Standard
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