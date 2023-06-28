Crow art

The crow measures almost five metres. 

 Courtesy National Capital Commission/Twitter

The National Capital Commission (NCC) installed a crow head public art piece along the LeBreton Flats Pathway in the nation's capital.

“In partnership with @Cdnheritage, we selected a piece by Gerald Beaulieu called 'When the Rubber Meets the Road,'” said the NCC in a Tuesday tweet. 

(3) comments

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

This is a creative piece, but with exposure to the elements, the rubber will crumble and so will the investment. My rubber soled shoes cracked and crumbled after 8 years. .

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Is this where the millions upon millions in tire recycle fees went? I feel ripped off.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

LOL..OK then..smh

