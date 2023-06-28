Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The National Capital Commission (NCC) installed a crow head public art piece along the LeBreton Flats Pathway in the nation's capital.
“In partnership with @Cdnheritage, we selected a piece by Gerald Beaulieu called 'When the Rubber Meets the Road,'” said the NCC in a Tuesday tweet.
NEW | We've installed public art along the LeBreton Flats Pathway!In partnership with @Cdnheritage, we selected a piece by Gerald Beaulieu called When the Rubber Meets the Road.
The NCC followed up by saying it was glad every one loves When the Rubber Meets the Road.
“Now that we have your attention, this piece has quite a profound message,” it said.
“The artwork invites us to reflect on how we impact our environment and the creatures that inhabit our shared spaces.”
Glad everyone loves the new art. 😘Now that we have your attention, this piece has quite a profound message.The artwork invites us to reflect on how we impact our environment and the creatures that inhabit our shared spaces.
It said the crow lies flat on the ground resembling roadkill, “symbolizing the collision between human and natural worlds.” It is made from old tires, referring to the harm caused by commuter culture and its role as a scavenger of urban waste.
The NCC Board said in January Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway would be given a new indigenous name.
This decision came after supposed unmarked graves were found at a former residential school in Kamloops, BC, back in 2021. Following the discovery, three Ottawa city councillors called for the NCC to change Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway's name.
A name change was requested by Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation Chief Dylan Whiteduck and the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation band council that same year.
This is a creative piece, but with exposure to the elements, the rubber will crumble and so will the investment. My rubber soled shoes cracked and crumbled after 8 years. .
Is this where the millions upon millions in tire recycle fees went? I feel ripped off.
LOL..OK then..smh
