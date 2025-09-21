National Citizens Inquiry chair calls for courage amidst 'existential crisis'

The president of Vaccine Choice Canada and Chair of the National Citizens Inquiry says that Canadians face an 'existential crisis' in many institutions.Ted Kuntz made his sobering warning at citizen group We Unify's Reclaiming Canada Conference in Calgary on Sunday. He recalled how one family member, a CBC watcher, asked what attendees hoped to reclaim.“The answer was, 'We're reclaiming our government, our education system, our medical system, our media, our law enforcement.'”When the relative replied, “So you’re at war with everybody?” Kuntz said, “No, they are at war with us.”Kuntz told his audience, “We've come to some understanding of the level of corruption, deceit, lies, malfeasance, and a lack of democracy that has presented itself over the last four years. It's hard to trust any of our institutions,” he added, acknowledging that a lack of trust is bad for a society.His 27 years as a psychotherapist left him with a positive view of humanity, believing, “People do the best they can with what they know.” However, he now knows not all those with power have this mentality.“I have come to realize that there is a dark force that has come in and captured much of humanity. And unless we stand up and defeat that dark force. It's very possible that the future of humanity will not survive. I believe we're in an existential crisis,” Kuntz insisted..Canada is not self-destructing, Kuntz said, but is being intentionally destroyed, giving reason to “despair.”“Our governments have egregiously overplayed the authority that we've given to them. We are in an abusive relationship with our government, with our law enforcement.”History shows tyrants don’t give back rights and freedoms unless compelled, Kuntz said, leaving citizens with a "duty and a responsibility" to reclaim them.“We don't do that so much for ourselves. We do it for our children and our grandchildren, future generations. So unless we do this battle and win this battle, they will never know what it means to be free," Kurtz said.Kuntz thanked conference attendees for showing up even though many of their friends, family, and neighbours did not.“There are those that when there's adversity, they just do whatever they need to do, to comply, to stay comfortable. And there's a second group that when there's adversity, they stand up and they start to resist, but if the punishment is too big, they too comply. And then there's the third group that when there's tyranny, and they start to be punished, they get louder,” Kuntz added.The chair of the National Citizens Inquiry said he saw both those too shy to testify at their hearings and those who found courage to do so. He said it was “magical” to see “average citizens finding their voice” despite fears of family ostracism or reputational loss..“What I saw happen over and over again, their voice got louder, they got stronger. They knew they had something valuable to offer humanity, and they took their role as leaders in community,” Kuntz said of NCI witnesses.Kuntz listed some people who showed such courageous defiance, such as ousted professor Frances Widdowson, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, student Josh Alexander, father and teacher Matt Alexander, convoy protester Tamara Lich, Chris Barber, detective Helen Rose, Dr. Charles Hoffe, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Patrick Phillips, and Barry O’Connor.“They're not the ones on trial. Our medical system is on trial, our education system is on trial, our law enforcement is on trial, our governments are on trial,” Kuntz said.Kuntz said courage is “absolutely critical” as is “a strong moral compass.”“The evil force, the way they get us, is through fear, and we're when we're afraid, that they can control us, and our job is not to be afraid,” Kuntz insisted. “It’s time to choose faith.The audience heard Kuntz recount the words of Kathleen McGowan in The Book of Love. Here, a voice tells her, “Gaith and fear cannot exist in the same place at the same time. Choose one.”Kuntz concluded, “It’s time to choose faith.”