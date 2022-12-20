Preston Manning

 Courtesy CPAC

The National Citizen's Inquiry (NCI) into Canada's COVID-19 response is calling for people across the country to testify as witnesses in nine upcoming hearings.

"With polls showing that 3 out of every 4 Canadians felt harmed by the pandemic response, politicians and bureaucrats reviewing their own notes is not enough. Canadians want their voices to be heard," said a press release from the NCI.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

A Sebastian
A Sebastian

Catastrophic Contagion 2025 - Mark the Date, and Be Ready!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_41PQ9_Y9Q

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I expect military tribunals will bring justice.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Be nice to have some answers from the likes of the inept WHO Tam & her Provincial counterparts . . . who followed the China Model . . . pushed by the China Controlled WHO.

Be nice to know why Canada in 2020 & 21 killed more than 4 Xs the number of people per Capita than say Sweden? Sweden lost 6.7 citizens per Million . . . while Canada managed 29.2 per Million. Pretty dismal and you still have to add in the Economic & Personal Destruction from the insane lockdowns.

Not ONE Provincial Premier learned anything during the over 2 years of farcical comedy that played out . . . de Santis in Florida caught on by the summer of 2020 and the kids went back to school & businesses opened. 2021 was Florida's best tourist season EVER.

Now we are dealing with the VAX . . . the VAX that didn't prevent you from Getting Covid, nor did it prevent you from transmitting Covid . . . but the Govt told you it was because some of the Thinking folks that were smart enough to avoid the thing.

"Following Data from Health Insurance Shows 4 Times Increase in Sudden Deaths Following COVID Vaccine Rollouts

Since the beginning of the corona vaccination, there have been drastic changes in the number of diseases and deaths in the population. This is based on data from the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, which Martin Sichert was able to evaluate exclusively together with data expert Tom Lausen and which will be presented at the press conference."

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/shocking-study-reveals-massive-spike-deaths-following-forced-covid-vaccines-germany/

