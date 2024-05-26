National Citizens Inquiry launches 'Neither safe nor effective' email campaign to elected politicians

With hearings in Regina just days away, the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 has launched an email campaign to politicians to call for an end to the COVID vaccines and for disclosure of all documents related to its approval.The "Neither Safe Nor Effective" page facilitates an email from the signatory to all Senators, Members of Parliament, and members of the relevant legislative assembly. The text reads, "Health Canada has set aside the need to objectively establish the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. The reduced safety requirements have now become the norm, which essentially exempts manufacturers from actually proving the safety and efficacy of products moving forward."The independently run National Citizens’ Inquiry (NCI) has compiled over 305 expert and lay witness testimonies from hearings that occurred in eight Canadian cities over 24 days."This includes statements sworn under oath showing that the official policy for Covid-19 vaccine approval removed the requirement for objective evidence of product safety and efficacy. Instead, the new policy compelled regulators to give approval for even the flimsiest demonstration of 'evidence'."The independent commissioners of the National Citizens’ Inquiry issued four recommendations on September 14, 2023 in this document: In the Public Interest: An Interim Report on the Covid-19 Vaccine Authorization Process, which can be downloaded here."These four recommendations are:Remove the exemption for COVID-19 vaccines to provide objective proof of their safety and efficacyImmediately halt further use of COVID-19 vaccines in CanadaStart a full judicial investigation into how these vaccines were authorized in Canada, pursuing criminal charges if warrantedMake all related documentation provided to and generated by the regulatory agencies publicly available"The remaining recommendations were released on November 28, 2023 and are found here. Visit their website here."Take action now."The NCI sent an email to those who testified in the first round of hearings to say that NCI supporters want the hearings to continue."Earlier this year we put out a survey to ask Canadians if they want more testimony on the impact of the government’s response and they responded with a very clear message - they want and need to hear more. For many, this is their most trusted source of truth, and your contribution to that cannot be understated!" the email said.Hearings in Regina will be held May 30, 31 and June 1, 2024, from 9:00 am to 6:00pm local time at Mosaic Stadium. Free in-person tickets for the hearings are available here. Testimonies will also be broadcast live on the National Citizens Inquiry website.International experts Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Tess Lawrie, Dr. Richard Schabas will testify along with more than 30 lay witnesses.There are two banquets taking place during this time that the public is welcome to attend: Friday May 31 at 7 p.m. off site with speakers and a Saturday evening charity banquet and recognition on June 1 when the hearing is over. Tickets are available at bit.ly/reginaforum.