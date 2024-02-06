National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 will hold more hearings

The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) on COVID-19 is forming a new not-for-profit corporation and will hold new hearings in the spring and summer."The not-for-profit corporation known as Citizens Inquiry Canada created by the NCI for the purpose of receiving and disbursing funds for the original inquiry has been discharged of its duties," said NCI in a press release. "The NCI thanks the directors and members of Citizens Inquiry Canada for their service." "The NCI experienced an unprecedented level of public support. Many thousands of Canadians volunteered and donated to make the only national citizens inquiry in history happen. In recognition of this the National Citizens Inquiry has determined that there are more stories to be told and more testimony to be given by Canadians, for Canadians."The NCI released its Commissioners Report on November 28, 2023, following hearings held across Canada. However, it plans to hold new hearings in the spring and summer of this year and will be releasing an online public survey over the next weeks to determine what focus these new hearings should have.Interested Canadians can resgister for the NCI newsletter by signing up at Nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/signup.The NCI formed the Commissioners Report Distribution Committee (CRDC) to provide the tools and support for Canadians citizens to distribute the report to all levels of government. Dissemination of the report and implementation of its recommendations are the primary focus of this new committee.The NCI also announced a new unified platform of social media channels to match the designation ‘NCI Canada.’ "By bringing all of the NCI social media channels into alignment under this more consistent identifier, a revitalized effort is being made to meet Canadians wherever they inhabit the global internet and provide Canadians the facility for easier sharing of the NCI information to a population and help Canadians connect with the NCI with the greatest ease and effect," the commission explained.The former NCI social media channels will no longer be supported. Links to the new channels can be found at Nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/social.