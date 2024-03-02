National Citizens Inquiry starts new round of hearings in Regina in May

The National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 has announced it will hold live hearings in Regina this spring in the first of a new series of meetings.The hearings will be held May 30, 31 and June 1 and represent the first ones held in person since May 19, 2023. In a video posted to YouTube, NCI Lead Counsel Shawn Buckley said he was "terribly excited" about the upcoming hearings and explained the rationale for them."We hadn't anticipated when we started the hearings, that we would all come together as a community that literally this would become a citizen movement, we learned that citizens can actually put together independent inquiries to give citizens truth. And we also learned the value of just listening to each other's voices," Buckley said."There was some topics we just didn't cover. And also, there's a whole new set of people that have come to realize that there's another side, another narrative other than the government narrative and they didn't watch the first set of hearings. And there's also new evidence and things have changed."The NCI held 24 days of hearings in Truro, NS, Toronto, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Red Deer, Vancouver, Quebec City and Ottawa in its first round. Buckley said the NCI was "very excited" to hold more hearings, tentatively to include Greater Vancouver Area and in either Ottawa or Toronto also."We're not precluding holding further hearings in 2024. That will depend on how many people step up to help us volunteer and also providing financial support," Buckley said."We've come to understand from citizen feedback that citizens want us to broaden our remit and to hold hearings and other issues. So we're going to be having a survey inviting you to basically tell us what do you want us to hold hearings on? Because mainstream media is simply not holding government to account by revealing the truth to the citizens."