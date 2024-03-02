News

National Citizens Inquiry starts new round of hearings in Regina in May

The National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 will start a new round of hearings in Regina, Sask. May 30 to June 1, 2024.
Ottawa
Vancouver
Toronto
Regina
Shawn Buckley
National Citizens Inquiry
COVID-19

