National defence report finds ‘very few’ Canadians under 34 pursuing military careers

An internal report released by the Department of National Defence (DND) discloses “very few” Canadian job seekers 34 and under are pursuing careers in the military, per Blacklock's Reporter. The data follows figures showing the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) are far below target strength. The recruitment report attributes low enthusiasm for the prospect of joining the army, navy or air force to Canada’s “highly competitive job market” and negative perceptions of CAF. Findings were drawn from 12 focus groups with young adults under 34.“A highly competitive job market has posed significant challenges for CAF recruitment initiatives as the Forces compete with other Canadian employers for top quality candidates,” wrote researchers.“The main objective of this research was to assess the perspective of young Canadians aged 18 to 34 concerning career goals and intentions and their perceptions of CAF recruitment advertisements.”When asked if they had ever “considered a job or career” in the armed forces, “only a small number indicated they had.”“Among these, very few had actively pursued this career path,” said the report. “On balance most reported having neutral views of CAF. The view was expressed by many that while they supported the aims of the Forces to protect and defend Canada and Canadians, they did not know enough about the Forces or its activities to have formed a strong opinion.”“Several of those who viewed the Forces in a more negative light shared concerns related to public allegations of sexual misconduct within the military, a perceived lack of financial and mental health supports for veterans and general disapproval of the military overall as an institution.”DND has acknowledged enlistment is more than a quarter below “target strength” with resignations and low recruitment rates. New recruits average just 7,600 a year according to a December 7 briefing note. The document also states targeted strength is 71,500 in the regular Forces and 30,000 reservists. Actual strength is 63,000 in the regular Forces and 22,000 reservists, said the note.“This is a challenging economic time for the Canadian Armed Forces,” it said. “We are focused on targeted retention, especially for specialized technicians, to provide immediate support to critical military capabilities that are most impacted by personnel shortages.”