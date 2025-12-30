National Police Federation rejects Alberta Next's recommendation to establish new force

The National Police Federation adamantly defended Alberta's RCMP in a statement released on Monday, following the province's latest move to establish the Alberta Police Service."The Alberta NEXT Panel’s report is yet another politically driven attempt to revive a policing proposal that Albertans have repeatedly rejected," wrote NPF President and C.E.O Brian Sauvé in a statement. "These recommendations are non-binding, lack credibility, and do not reflect the reality on the ground in RCMP-served communities across this province.".The Alberta Next Panel released a series of recommendations on Dec. 19, which included directions for the provincial government to continue transferring services away from the RCMP by establishing the Alberta Police Service."We thank everyone who took the time to share their feedback for the Alberta Next panel," wrote Arthur Green, press secretary for the Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Services, in a statement written to the Western Standard."We have received the panel’s recommendations and will review them carefully before determining next steps. ".Alberta Next's recommendations were based on information gathered from months of province-wide consultations with Albertans and a series of surveys.However, the NPF believes the findings are skewed."The Panel’s conclusions are built on selective information, misleading claims, and the continued repetition of narratives that have been demonstrably false for years," wrote Sauvé."This includes outdated references to RCMP staffing challenges and the mischaracterization of federal policy, despite this federal government recently having reaffirmed its commitment to RCMP contract policing beyond 2032.".According to the panel's report, both their in-person and online surveys indicated that respondents would favour the province transitioning away from the RCMP.The report said a professional polling survey found that 52% of respondents opposed the transition, but the survey respondents were not limited to Albertans served by the RCMP.The NPF, supported by Pollara's October survey results, disputes these findings. "The message we hear consistently is clear: Albertans value their RCMP and do not support replacing them with an untested and costly provincial police service," Sauvé wrote..Before the panel's recommendation, the Alberta government took steps to establish the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service."Alberta’s government is taking action to ensure our evolving public safety needs are met while also giving municipalities more options for local policing," Green wrote."Once fully operational, the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service will help fill gaps, reduce response times, and augment and support all law enforcement in the province, including the RCMP, First Nations police services and municipal police.".Alberta Next's report recommended holding referenda on several issues. However, they felt that a referendum was not needed regarding the Alberta Police Service because it claims that just 20% of Albertans live in RCMP policed commities. According to the RCMP, the service covers 40% of Alberta's population and 95% of the province's geography."Dismissing their voices undermines democratic accountability and public trust," Sauvé wrote..The Alberta RCMP have reiterated their commitment to serving Albertans diligently. "Throughout these conversations, we will continue to serve your communities without interruption, and we will remain focused on modernizing our operations, strengthening frontline capacity, and delivering effective, responsive service to communities across the province," wrote Alberta RCMP's Commanding Officer Deputy Commissioner Trevor Daroux in a statement on Monday.Sauvé and the NPF believe that the provincial government should direct its focus toward supporting, not transitioning away from, the RCMP. "Rather than continuing to advance misinformation and politicized recommendations, the Government of Alberta should honour its commitments, respect the voices of RCMP-served communities and their elected leaders, and focus on strengthening the policing model that already works," Sauvé wrote.