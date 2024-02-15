National police team established to combat Southeast Asian extortion cases across Canada

In a concerted effort to address a surge in extortion and violence targetting South Asian individuals and businesses across Canada, a nationwide collaboration among various police departments has been initiated.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) National Coordination and Support Team (NCST) has been formed to facilitate cooperation and coordination between law enforcement agencies in BC, Alberta, Ontario, and internationally. The team's primary objective is to advance ongoing threat and extortion investigations through seamless information sharing and strategic collaboration.Over recent months, impacted police services have convened with the NCST to exchange crucial information and intelligence pertaining to their respective investigations. This collaborative approach has led to several arrests and charges, demonstrating the effectiveness of coordinated law enforcement efforts in combating organized crime activities.Supt. Adam MacIntosh, leader of the NCS Team, emphasized the importance of this national initiative in pooling resources and expertise across various jurisdictions. "This national team has allowed the various police departments to discuss their investigational progress, share intelligence and information and where necessary leverage additional resources and supports," stated MacIntosh.While the NCST will not assume control over individual investigations, it will provide essential national coordination, tools and support to bolster investigative efforts. By enhancing information sharing and leveraging collective resources, the NCST aims to broaden the scope and impact of ongoing investigations.Chief Nishan Duraiappah of Peel Regional Police expressed optimism about the RCMP's involvement, emphasizing the significance of enhanced communication and collaboration in combating extortion-related crimes. Similarly, Chief Supt. Shawn Gill of Surrey RCMP underscored the importance of national coordination in addressing extortion cases targeting South Asian communities.Meanwhile, Staff Sgt. Dave Paton of the Edmonton Police Service highlighted the dedicated efforts of his team in investigating extortion cases in the city. While acknowledging that the Edmonton series may not be directly linked to events in other parts of Canada, Paton stressed the importance of national coordination in facilitating ongoing intelligence sharing.Notably, extortion cases typically involve individuals or businesses from the South Asian community being targetted through various means, including letters, phone calls or social media, accompanied by threats of violence.Authorities strongly advise against complying with extortion demands and urge individuals to report such incidents to their local police immediately. The NCST encourages anyone with information related to extortion crimes or victims of such offenses to contact their local police department.