National poll shows Newfoundland and Saskatchewan feeling highest economic stress

A new Angus Reid study shows that people in Saskatchewan and Newfoundland are the most stressed about making ends meet.

One-in-three Canadians (32%) continue to fall into the “Struggling” group on the Angus Reid Institute Economic Stress Index, which measures how well Canadians are keeping up on core economic indicators, alongside their own economic outlook. There is now a nine-point gap between this group and the next closest.

Two years ago, by comparison, the ’struggling’ were one-quarter of the population. Falling are the number of ’comfortable’, a group that is now 23% of the population, compared to 29% in 2022.

Almost half (46%) in Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador (46%) are considered Struggling by the index. Meanwhile, one-third (34%) in Quebec are in the Comfortable category. Those in Saskatchewan have consistently been more likely to be in the Struggling category than others across the country.