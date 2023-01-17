Duclos
The Department of Health is rewriting its agreement with New Democrats over a national prescription drug insurance program. While Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos had committed to passing a bill by the end of 2023, a department briefing note now says it is sufficient to “work” on it.

“The agreement announced on March 22, 2022 committed to continuing progress towards a national pharmacare program by passing a Canada Pharmacare Act by the end of 2023,” said a departmental briefing note Pharmacare. Merely debating a bill and “working to have it passed” should now be sufficient, said the note dated December 14.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

And so the liberal stall is on. This will take till election time and the NDP will look back and say. He did it to us and we ate it hook line and sinker.

NDP. dump your marrage with the liberals now and lets canada on the road to recovery

Goose
Goose

Meanwhile - https://www.westernstandard.news/news/payroll-glitch-means-federal-employees-owe-government-559-million/article_635b3c4a-9676-11ed-84d4-af16723cf609.html

