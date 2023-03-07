Bank card

A federal agency saw more than a tenth of its annual operations budget spent through employees’ use of government-issue credit cards. According to Blacklock's Reporter, auditors uncovered “purchases from unusual vendors” at the National Research Council.

“We reviewed a sample of high risk transactions,” said an Audit Of Acquisition Card Management. “Certain deviations were noted including cases of contract splitting, inability to provide supporting documentation for purchases and wrong ledger accounts attributed to a purchase,” it added.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

