National unity central as Carney addresses First Ministers

TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney opened the first ministers meeting Thursday by framing national unity as central to Canada’s economic and security ambitions, invoking the legacy of Sir John A. Macdonald and calling on federal, provincial and territorial leaders to work together on trade, infrastructure and public safety.Speaking in the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa, Carney said Canada’s strength has historically rested on unity and argued the country is positioned to act collectively. He quoted Macdonald as saying Canada is “great in territory, great in resources, great in enterprise and great in capital,” adding that the statement is “truer than ever.”“Our country is more united, ambitious and determined than it has been in decades,” Carney said. “It’s incumbent on all of us to seize this moment [and] build big things together.”.Carney linked national unity to economic coordination, pointing to recent trade missions led by premiers and new or expanded international agreements as examples of federal-provincial cooperation. He said the federal government intends to deepen trade relationships with major global markets while renewing Canada’s economic and security ties with the United States through the upcoming review of the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement.At home, Carney emphasized the importance of a single Canadian economy, arguing that remaining interprovincial trade barriers undermine national cohesion and growth. He cited recent estimates suggesting the economic benefits of removing those barriers could exceed $200 billion..“More can be done to realize our full potential,” he said, urging governments to dismantle long-standing internal barriers “once and for all.”The prime minister also tied unity to large-scale, nation-building projects, including ports, mines, energy and transportation corridors. He said major projects across the country represent more than $100 billion in proposed investment and described them as essential to connecting regions, unlocking resources and creating jobs.Carney stressed that cooperation with provinces and Indigenous governments is necessary to accelerate project approvals while respecting jurisdictions. He pointed to recent cooperation agreements with several provinces and said more are expected in the coming months..On public safety, Carney said strong communities depend on coordination across governments. He highlighted federal measures aimed at border security, policing and criminal law reform, including proposed legislation on bail, sentencing and hate crimes, and said premiers would discuss how different levels of government can work together to improve collective security.In closing, Carney returned to the theme of unity, citing the completion of the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1885 as an example of how national cooperation transformed the country.“Canada is bigger, stronger and more prosperous when we’re united,” he said.