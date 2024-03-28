Nationwide protests planned against April 1 carbon tax hike

A nationwide protest against the carbon tax is planned for April 1, the date Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government plans to implement a 23% hike. The Trudeau Liberals are pushing ahead with the carbon tax increase despite massive pushback from the Conservatives, seven provincial premiers and the Canadian general public. According to the Nationwide Protest Against Carbon Tax Facebook page, the protest isn't just about the increase, but the carbon tax in general. Further information on the group’s website states collaborated “interprovincial border strikes across Canada” kick off at 8 a.m. (local time per province) on April 1.“On April 1st, we call upon every concerned citizen to demonstrate in solidarity. We will be assembling at our respective provincial borders to peacefully protest the carbon tax,” organizers wrote on the Facebook page. “We are reaching out to truckers, farmers, business owners and individuals who feel the weight of these changes. Your participation is crucial in making our collective voices heard. Stand with us, as we strive for a change that benefits all Canadians. Let's come together for a sustainable future without compromising our current livelihoods. Your support can make a significant difference.”The protest’s goal is the “immediate removal of the carbon tax, without replacement by any other form of taxation.” The Facebook group, currently sitting at 162,058 members, has more than 85 protest locations planned across the country, with a Facebook group allocated to each one through links on the group’s main page. “Amidst the ever-tightening financial constraints, many Canadians are finding it increasingly difficult to afford basic necessities. It's imperative now, more than ever, that we unite and voice our concerns,” the Facebook page reads. .Organizers posted a code of conduct to keep the protest peaceful and said they will leave at least one centre lane open for traffic, but will stay as long as necessary. “We will maintain at least one lane of travel throughout the demonstration while holding the line for an indefinite amount of time until the carbon tax has been ended,” the website reads. “This is a peaceful event aimed at uniting Canadians for a common cause. We will be holding the line indefinitely until our mission objective is achieved. Join us in this steadfast commitment to ensure our voices are heard and our goals are realized. Together, we stand for change.”