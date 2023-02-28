Jens NATO

Following the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, NATO Defence Chief Jens Stoltenberg announced Ukraine will become a member of the alliance over the "long-term."

“NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance, but at the same time that is a long-term perspective,” Stoltenberg said during a visit to Finland's capital Helsinki.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(5) comments

Illusion
Illusion

Given that Russia will treat such a move as a clear act of war and combined with the fact that I don't want to die in a global thermonuclear apocalypse, I strongly oppose Ukraine joining NATO. Let's negotiate for peace. I know, peace is a radical concept. If we loved our children we would do it.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

NATO is a left over mid 20th century joke . . .

most of the member countries can't even defend themselves against massive Immigrant Invasion that has been going on for a decade now . . . let alone compete with the Russia/China/Iran Axis that is forming.

Senile Joe Biden & his puppet handlers believe that War is the solution . . .

Who thought that the 2020 Fraud Election would cause so much friction in the World . . . sure miss the 2019 Trump Prosperity and Calm, before the CCP released the Virus that killed millions . . . .

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

As it is with regards to our membership in the UN, NATO is another corrupted organization Canada needs to get away from...

Report Add Reply
Big104
Big104

Is NATO on Russia's border not part of the problem??

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

