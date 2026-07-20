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Natural resources minister rejects Trump’s wildfire smoke tariff threat, says Canada will keep helping US

Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he could place tariffs on Canada over wildfire smoke drifting south of the border, saying Canada will continue to respond to cross-border emergencies by working together instead of “pointing fingers.”
Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he could place tariffs on Canada over wildfire smoke drifting south of the border, saying Canada will continue to respond to cross-border emergencies by working together instead of “pointing fingers.”WS Canva
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