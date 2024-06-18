Nature Conservancy of Canada expands conservation efforts in Alberta's Southern foothills

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) has announced its latest project in Alberta, aimed at conserving the Bob Creek Ranch, a 2,537-acre property in the Southern foothills. This initiative is part of NCC's ongoing partnership with the Waldron Grazing Co-operative, which has successfully conserved two other ranches in the area.The Bob Creek Ranch is ecologically significant, featuring fescue grasslands, montane ridges, and riparian areas, and is home to various species, including grizzly bears, elk, and golden eagles. .The property will be conserved through a conservation agreement between NCC and the co-operative, ensuring the land remains in its natural state while allowing for sustainable cattle ranching.This project is crucial in connecting publicly protected and privately conserved lands in the region, creating a contiguous block of over 106,255 acres of intact habitats. This will maintain crucial wildlife corridors, ensuring the safe movement of species.The grasslands of Bob Creek Ranch are dominated by rough fescue, Alberta's provincial grass, which provides important ecological benefits like water filtration, carbon sequestration, and forage for wildlife and livestock..The property will continue to be sustainably grazed by cattle under the management of the Waldron Grazing Co-operative.NCC is seeking to raise $10 million for Bob Creek Ranch and other grassland conservation projects in Alberta this year. The public's investment will help conserve this critical landscape for current and future generations."The partnership we've built with The Waldron speaks volumes about how conservation agreements can be a win-win for everyone involved," said Bob Sutton, Regional Board Chair, Nature Conservancy of Canada."By working together, we've proven that conserving places like Bob Creek Ranch isn't just good for ranchers and wildlife, but for all of us."Frank Welsch, Board Chair, Waldron Grazing Co-operative, added, "The Waldron has found a very beneficial partnership with NCC to ensure that these lands will remain just as they are; a beautiful range where cattle and nature can thrive."