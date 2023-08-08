Ottawa's plan to eradicate plastic waste by 2030, led by Minister of the Environment Stephen Guilbeault, on its face seems to be a commendable ambition.
However, we must tread carefully. An ill-considered approach driven by unchecked ideology might trade one set of challenges for another. As a result, it's crucial to evaluate its health, economic and environmental consequences.
Guilbeault's recent proposal to reduce plastic use in food and grocery packaging seems like a step toward environmental preservation.
Nevertheless, we must ensure his radical environmentalist zeal doesn't lead us astray.
Foreseen outcomes could range from job losses in the packaging industry and increased food wastage, to a potential rise in greenhouse gas emissions due to alternative materials. What is more, these actions could affect consumer well-being and affordability, on top of everyday convenience.
Guilbeault's activation of the Environmental Protections Act, empowering him to regulate toxic substances, allows him to overstate the severity of plastic pollution.
Plastic pollution does affect wildlife, disrupts ecosystems and persists in landfills for centuries. Canada annually generates approximately 3.3 million tonnes of plastic waste, compounded by challenges in recycling, with a mere 9% being recycled.
The European Commission's data revealing plastics constitute 50% to 80% of marine litter raises an important question: is plastic ubiquity equivalent to toxicity?
Digging into the statistics reveals a significant trend: plastic packaging's use in Canada has consistently diminished.
According to the Fraser Institute, plastic packaging constitutes a mere 2.7% of the nation's plastic waste. On the global stage, Canada contributes only 0.4% of plastic waste. This perspective is vital when considering the sacrifices required, especially since Canada's role in aquatic plastic pollution is relatively minor.
Targeting the meat packaging (and fish?) sector alone would result in a marginal reduction in overall plastic waste.
Health-related concerns are significant.
Finding viable alternatives for safely packaging fresh fish and meats, crucial for mass consumption, becomes difficult without plastics. Deprived of suitable materials, food packers and grocers are left with limited choices, potentially compromising product freshness and hygiene.
This implies the quality of available meat and seafood might suffer. In addition, eliminating plastic packaging may inadvertently expose consumers to health risks, disrupting established safety measures.
While the proposed reduction in food packaging supposedly supports sustainability, it could harbour an underlying agenda - discouraging animal protein consumption.
This strategy could have far-reaching repercussions, affecting agrifood producers, including Alberta's cattle ranchers and meat packers, as well as fishing and fish processing operations, especially those in the precarious economies of Atlantic Canada.
The shift from plastic grocery bags to costlier paper alternatives exemplifies how well-intentioned environmental initiatives can fuel inflation, jeopardizing affordability and individual well-being.
Hastening toward additional constraints would also raise production costs for businesses, passing on this financial burden to the average consumer.
This financial burden could prove substantial, as the higher costs of substitute material affect household budgets, particularly affecting middle and low-income families. Costs ripple through already-fragile supply chains, influencing processes such as transportation and refrigeration redesign.
The potential fallout is clear - such policies could increase the financial strains that these households face.
Why limit attention solely to food packaging?
Plastics are essential across various industries, especially in medical supplies and equipment production, underscoring their significance and diverse utility. Sectors such as healthcare rely heavily on single-use plastics to maintain hygiene standards and safety protocols. Any attempt to reduce their usage necessitates a well-informed approach.
A deeper exploration of environmental consequences reveals a concerning trend.
Contrary to initial impressions, banning plastics in food packaging, as indicated by Bloomberg, could result in a startling 250% surge in greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, alternatives to plastics often prove less efficient and more expensive.
Such policies may aggravate the food waste problem and amplify water consumption. They could also foster the use of materials such as paper and cardboard, which, contrary to popular belief, do not consistently offer a greener alternative.
A Ministry of Environment panel has expressed reservations about the effectiveness of a complete plastic ban, a sentiment echoed by stakeholders.
Minister Guilbeault's history of insufficient response to stakeholder concerns raises valid questions about the foggy nature of government decision-making process. There is a risk that if industry and general feedback falls short of Guilbeault’s expectations, unilateral decisions might follow.
The agrifood industry, embracing producers, packagers and consumers, stands on uncertain ground among mounting plastic ban scrutiny. Concerns linger about the disproportionate impact of policies that could multiply the challenges.
Proposed solutions, though well-intentioned, might potentially worsen the problem. As emphasized by Cory Morgan, a comprehensive pushback from all stakeholders becomes imperative to avoid a solution that would worsen the problems.
Plastic, despite its negative impact on the environment, has significantly contributed to the economy by efficiently preserving, transporting, and displaying food.
However, hastily implemented solutions can exacerbate the problem. Rather than fixating on arbitrary benchmarks, a logical approach involves practical solutions that foster innovation, encourage responsible consumption and prioritize practicality and foresight.
This deliberate approach allows ample time for thorough research and development, enabling the adoption of alternatives that seamlessly incorporate considerations such as health, costs, food safety, hygiene and environmental stewardship.
Progress does not need to sacrifice pragmatism; a well-balanced strategy can maintain a thriving ecosystem while supporting economic growth without restricting individual choices.
Addressing the intricate challenge of plastic waste demands robust and pragmatic solutions. Relying solely on government actions rarely resolves complex issues.
To manage waste effectively, Canada requires an approach rooted in the market, emphasizing economic awareness and health priorities, surpassing the ideologically-ambitious objectives of a single state minister.
This government in its zeal for their environmental causes does not think about the cost to the people or the long term consequences. In their drive to reduce and ban plastic waste they will increase costs to consumers and negatively impact hygiene. When this occurs they will deny that it is occurring and accuse the people of it being in their heads or that we need to do better with our food safety. It is always the fault of the people and never the fault of the government or the idiots in charge.
Do we go back to the 1960s when all meat was in the display counter at the butcher shop and then wrapped in butcher's paper when sold? This will lead to much higher cost and inefficiency. What other wrapping is an option...with plastic, you can see what you are purchasing. There is no way I would purchase a meat product that is pre-wrapped in paper without being able to examine the quality of the product. With regard to plastic pollution in the oceans, 9 of the top 10 rivers that spew plastic into the ocean are located in Asia. Guilbeault has his head up his a$$.
