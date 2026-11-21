TORONTO — The Ontario Liberal Party elected former federal cabinet minister Navdeep Bains as its new leader on Saturday, winning a razor-thin contest on the third ballot.Bains received 50.3% of the points to Lee Fairclough’s 49.7%. Stephanie Bowman and Dylan Marando were eliminated on earlier ballots. Roughly 20,000 of the party’s approximately 55,000 eligible members cast ranked ballots in the contest that began in February.Taking the stage at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Bains told supporters: “This may be the end of a leadership race, ladies and gentlemen, but this is just the beginning of our campaign to replace Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario.”Bains is the party’s third elected leader since its 2018 defeat. Steven Del Duca led from 2020 until after the 2022 election. Bonnie Crombie won in late 2023, guided the party back to official party status in the 2025 election, then resigned in January after receiving only 57% support in a leadership review. John Fraser, the MPP for Ottawa South, served as interim leader for the third time while the race unfolded.