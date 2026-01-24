Navy to spend $300,000 on school lesson plans to boost youth interest

The Royal Canadian Navy plans to spend $300,000 to develop Navy-themed educational materials for Canadian students, part of an effort to reverse declining membership in youth programs like the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets.Blacklock's Reporter says under a three-year contract, the Royal Canadian Geographic Society will create and distribute lesson plans, a giant floor map, and virtual class activities designed for Grade 9 and 10 students. The materials will align with provincial and territorial curriculum requirements for subjects such as civics, social studies, and Canadian studies, while encouraging “an inquiry-based, interactive learning program that connects the Navy with classrooms across Canada,” the Navy said.The Department of National Defence has noted falling participation in cadet branches, the longest-running federal youth program dating to 1917. A 2018 report found misconceptions about the program’s militaristic nature, time commitments, and the perception that cadets are “for a specific type of person” have contributed to lower interest. At that time, cadet membership across army, navy, and air force branches was about 50,000, compared to 63,000 in the Boy Scouts and 74,000 in the Girl Guides nationwide..The report also noted that 1 in 10 youth mistakenly believed joining the cadets meant a future military career, a misconception the Navy hopes lesson plans can address. Despite the perception issues, 94% of cadet participants rated the program as a positive experience, highlighting leadership, self-discipline, and confidence as key benefits.Research from the Public Health Agency in 2025 further indicated that pandemic lockdowns and virtual learning contributed to declining interest in extracurricular activities, as youth spent more time on digital media, leading to higher rates of depression, anxiety, and inattention. The Navy hopes the new classroom materials will rekindle interest in cadet programs and promote pride in Canada.