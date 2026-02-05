NB government abandons X

The New Brunswick government will stop using the social media platform X for routine communications, Premier Susan Holt said in a post outlining concerns about the platform’s operations and safety standards.In the statement, Holt said the government has been reviewing its use of social media for some time, describing such platforms as tools to inform New Brunswickers “quickly and directly.” However, she said recent concerns about X had prompted a decision to change course.Holt pointed to what she described as troubling issues related to the platform’s recent history, including reports of harmful content and inadequate safeguards. She said these issues have undermined confidence that X can be used in a way that reflects the government’s responsibilities and values.“Protecting the safety and well-being of young people is a core responsibility of the government,” Holt wrote, adding that trust in the platform had been eroded.As a result, the government will no longer use X for routine updates. Holt said residents can continue to follow her communications on other social media platforms, where she intends to post regularly.The premier did not specify whether X would be used at all in limited or emergency circumstances, nor did she provide a timeline for the transition away from the platform.