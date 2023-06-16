Dorothy Shephard Resignation Letter
Screenshot

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard resigned from her cabinet position due to the government's Policy 713 and what she says is New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs' frequent dismissals of his cabinet and caucus.

Dorothy Shephard

The controversy surrounding Policy 713 intensified after the government made several changes to the policy. The issue caused a political uproar in the province and country. Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called informing parents if their child under 16 is transgender “far right.”

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(7) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Taking parental rights away regarding their children is one step further towards communism. Goodbye Dorothy, don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Report Add Reply
Major Tom
Major Tom

Good riddance!

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

WTF is wrong with people, parents should and have to be included in any decisions involving their children.

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

Higgs is right

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

adios, degenerate

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

What was he/she/it doing there in the first place.

Report Add Reply
JPB
JPB

EVERYONE SHOULD REMEMBER - DOROTHY SHEPPARD ADVOCATED FOR STARVING UNVAXXED CITIZENS IN HER PROVINCE BY BANNING THEM FROM GROCERY STORES - SHE DESERVES NO CARE OR CONCERN.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.