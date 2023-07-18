Faytene Grasseschi

A New Brunswick mother who launched a petition in support of school reforms by Premier Blaine Higgs claims the CBC has censored comments in favour of her campaign.

Faytene Grasseschi, a mother in Quispamsis, New Brunswick, launched DontDeleteParents.ca on June 27. The initiative supports revisions Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs made to Policy 713 on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Death to CBC can’t come soon enough

cian
cian

Defund all gov't bail-outs and stop giving loans (MP's do not own a Business) and sell Petro-Canada too along with CBC who cannot stand straight.

guest356
guest356

The CBC gold standard on objective reporting does not apply to anything that Zooander deems inappropriate. It also does not apply to the autonome infotainers that work there. Journalism of any sort is dead in this would be institution, but political bias is alive and well. History is quickly proving this trend.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Of course..CBC is as bought as they get, as is CTV, Global and the Star..pure propaganda all the time

guest1019
guest1019

This wokism and the censorship it accompanies must be fought at the highest level if you care about your country. Herr Trudeau and his fascist regime which support it must be neutered and quickly.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The CBC is the propaganda wing of the Liberal party, has been for decades, and it needs to be defunded, assets sold and any profit returned to the Canadian taxpayer, we have been forced for decades to give them billions and we get nothing in return except propaganda, lies and biased news. No one from the MSM including the CBC shows the public who they are any more, no more CBC splashed all over cars or jackets or equipment, you never see a CTV vehicle going down the highway anymore, why is that? Because they are so despised by the very people they claim to represent that they a frightened to even be recognized. I have been to many political rallies lately, and you see lots of camera equipment, microphones and so on, but not a single badge telling you what news organization they are from, so when they ask me if I can comment, I ask what organization are you from? If it’s MSM or CBC, I tell them to go F themselves.

