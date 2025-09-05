NCC gives Carney failing grade amid rising unemployment and crime

The National Citizens Coalition has delivered a scathing report card on Prime Minister Mark Carney’s early months in office, giving him an “F” as unemployment, crime, and economic chaos surge across the country.After Statistics Canada reported a national unemployment rate of 7.1% in August, the NCC said Carney has prioritized elite interests while failing to address domestic crises. Youth unemployment has reached record highs, leaving a generation struggling amid rising housing costs, health-care delays, and crime.“Mark Carney rode into office on a wave of hype and hollow pledges, but the reality, so far, has been a nightmare for hardworking Canadians,” said NCC president Peter Coleman. .He criticized Carney’s handling of trade, law enforcement, and immigration, calling the government’s defence of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program and International Mobility Program “complicity in breaking our immigration system and leaving our workers behind.”The report highlights exploding crime in urban centres, accusing Liberal-appointed judges of uneven law enforcement and justice system failures that leave communities exposed to theft, violence, and disorder. Carney’s flagship “elbows up” trade strategy, the NCC said, has produced no tangible results.The organization called on Canadians to demand accountability, saying the prime minister’s early tenure has been marked by inaction and policy failures. .“This failing grade isn’t just a mark on paper, it’s an all-points bulletin,” Coleman said. “We deserve better than all talk, no action, and the same gas-lighting routine of the last ten years.”The NCC urged reforms to immigration programs, stronger protections for Canadian workers, and decisive measures to address crime and economic instability.