NCC praises Tories' vow to scrap the Temporary Foreign Workers Program

The National Citizens Coalition (NCC) has praised a move by the Conservatives saying they will end the Temporary Foreign Workers Program as a long-overdue reform that addresses wage suppression and job displacement caused by the program. “For too long, this program has been abused as a tool to suppress wages, displace qualified Canadians, and allowed corporations to prioritise cheap foreign labour over spending in our domestic workforce,” said NCC Director Alexander Brown. “(Calgary Tory MP) Michelle Rempel Garner's leadership shows the Conservatives’ dedication to putting Canadian workers first, unlike the Carney Liberals to date.”The NCC has spent the summer advocating for immigration reforms through its Canadians for Responsible Immigration campaign, mobilizing thousands of Canadians and highlighting stories of displaced workers under its “Hire Canadian” banner. .Brown said the grassroots effort was instrumental in building momentum for the policy changes.Abolishing the TFWP outside essential agricultural roles is expected to restore balance to Canada’s immigration system, boost wages for low-skilled workers, and encourage businesses to train and hire domestically.With youth unemployment remaining high, the Conservatives argue these reforms are necessary to protect the national labour market and social stability.The NCC urged Canadians to support the initiative and hold the government accountable for implementation, warning that the current Liberal approach continues to prioritise foreign labour over domestic opportunity.