The National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 is defending itself following allegations by a former premier that the NCI is “seriously flawed” by a “conflict of interest.”
David A Ross, director of the NCI, wrote an open letter on May 10 to address the issue.
“On Friday, May 5th, Hon. Brian Peckford, former premier of Newfoundland, publicly denounced the National Citizens Inquiry at the Great Canadian Awakening Conference in Whitby, ON,” Ross explained.
“I have to admit I am disappointed and dismayed by Mr. Peckford’s criticism that this important initiative is ‘seriously flawed’ due to what he perceives as a ‘conflict of interest.’ The criticism is surprising given it was Mr. Peckford who initially called for an independent public national inquiry in May 2022.”
Ross acknowledged Peckford resigned from the NCI steering committee “because his vocal anti-government positions could be construed that the inquiry was not truly neutral and independent.”
The letter stated Preston Manning was “one of more than a dozen people initially organizing the hearings” before Alberta Premier Danielle Smith invited him to “chair a panel to examine Alberta’s response to COVID-19 and recommend changes to improve the handling of future public health emergencies for Albertans.”
“With early and full understanding of Mr. Manning’s separate roles, both parties agreed he could continue … the organizers believe the National Citizens Inquiry is much better with him than without him… Despite extensive explanation, Mr. Peckford disagrees with members of the steering committee, (which includes experts in ethics) which is his right.”
Ross said “there is nothing flawed” about the NCI, and specifically named the “independent commissioners,” “lawyers,” “courageous Canadians testifying,” and hundreds of volunteers “who may not be ‘perfect’ but neither are they ‘flawed.’”
Ross continued, “We knew there would be those who would attempt to discord the NCI because of what it is exposing. These are vested interests who do not want the truth to be shared with the public.”
In response to an inquiry from the Western Standard, Peckford pointed to his January 25 blog post at https://peckford42.wordpress.com/. He wrote that Manning’s acceptance of a $250,000 role as chair of the Alberta Government’s investigation should preclude him from being part of the NCI.
“Often it is not what is or was written, but the natural exchange between parties too closely aligned but serving separate masters where real or perceived conflict arises. And when financial gain is involved that further complicates the situation,” Peckford wrote.
Peckford quoted Lord Hewart, Chief Justice of England, who said in 1924, “Justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done.” Peckford said the NCI’s terms of reference made the right course obvious.
“Such an inquiry cannot be commissioned or conducted impartially by our governments as it is their responses and actions to the COVID-19 which would be under investigation,” the NCI document read.
Point five of the NCI’s self-stated reasons for existence reads, “The governments cannot be expected to objectively and impartially conduct the required investigation of themselves — hence the need for a National Citizens Inquiry.”
The NCI’s guiding principles state, “The inquiry must be truly independent.”
In comments shared with the Western Standard, Peckford said his view remains the same now as it did in January.
“Manning and the support group violated their own terms of reference."
“We all know that trying to internally offset this is a diversionary game … it is the perceived conflict that's at issue and why I resigned from the support group, something Manning should have done. And his conflict involved financial remuneration, mine did not.
“Unless those who attack government for impropriety are not involved in like behaviour, the chance[s] of restoring our democracy are non-existent.”
(3) comments
While I understand Peckford's points, the much bigger problem with the NCI is I doubt anyone in government is paying attention. Mainstream media certainly isn't. They don't want to know the realities of what was done. I have watched some of the testimony and it is powerful. It has confirmed some things I knew, but also some things I did not know. But we have Liberal government who has vaccine mandates now part of their party platform, and there are still numerous employers requiring vaccination as part of the OH&S (although what is most interesting here is they have not updated it to include boosters so we are all immunologically the same, except they are STILL choosing to discriminate against those who did not take the original 2).
Presto has no credibility left! Time for him to fade away.
I have watched every minute of the NCI, as I did the Freedom Convoy livestreams, and the Public Order Emergency Commission.
Some of the testimony yesterday -the last day, in Rottawa - certainly took many by surprise, particularly those who have been along for the whole ride. It was visible in the stream comments, and certainly in the abrupt ending of testimonies given.
I appreciate the work of all the parties in the NCI, Mr. Manning, and Mr. Peckford, and don't know where I land on this, but I can say one thing for sure:
Canada is broken, and we need to work together to make it better.
And the government cannot be trusted to be involved in any way, shape or form, for that to be achieved.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.