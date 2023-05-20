Brian Peckford

Brian Peckford

The National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 is defending itself following allegations by a former premier that the NCI is “seriously flawed” by a “conflict of interest.”

David A Ross, director of the NCI, wrote an open letter on May 10 to address the issue.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

While I understand Peckford's points, the much bigger problem with the NCI is I doubt anyone in government is paying attention. Mainstream media certainly isn't. They don't want to know the realities of what was done. I have watched some of the testimony and it is powerful. It has confirmed some things I knew, but also some things I did not know. But we have Liberal government who has vaccine mandates now part of their party platform, and there are still numerous employers requiring vaccination as part of the OH&S (although what is most interesting here is they have not updated it to include boosters so we are all immunologically the same, except they are STILL choosing to discriminate against those who did not take the original 2).

Report Add Reply
nocows
nocows

Presto has no credibility left! Time for him to fade away.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

I have watched every minute of the NCI, as I did the Freedom Convoy livestreams, and the Public Order Emergency Commission.

Some of the testimony yesterday -the last day, in Rottawa - certainly took many by surprise, particularly those who have been along for the whole ride. It was visible in the stream comments, and certainly in the abrupt ending of testimonies given.

I appreciate the work of all the parties in the NCI, Mr. Manning, and Mr. Peckford, and don't know where I land on this, but I can say one thing for sure:

Canada is broken, and we need to work together to make it better.

And the government cannot be trusted to be involved in any way, shape or form, for that to be achieved.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.