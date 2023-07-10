An anti-freedom attitude in Canadian courts and people could give way if enough people speak up, a public panel discussion concluded. Four lawyers said so in an online panel on Friday hosted by the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19.
Queen’s University law professor Bruce Pardy said the overreach of governments and the failure of courts concern him less than the public approval Canadians offered for such actions.
“It was not a case where governments were running wild doing things that the population objected to in a kind of dictatorship. That's not the case at all. The government was doing things that an awful lot of people approved of,” Pardy said.
“To really fix this, you've got to change things that are very deeply embedded now, and I don't know exactly how you do that.”
Lawyer Leighton Grey agreed wholeheartedly and said opinion polls always encouraged governments to maintain their heavy hand.
“What people were saying is, yeah, give us more. Give us more lockdowns and just give us more mask mandates. And the only thing that ultimately changed the picture was that freedom convoy. God bless the truckers. Without that, where would we be right now?” asked Grey.
What Grey wondered was whether convoy leaders would be treated fairly by judges.
“What sort of trial is a Chris Barber or Tamara Lich going to receive in this country? Art Pawlowski, he's going to be sentenced soon.”
Pardy said he was encouraged when superior court judges allowed Lich to get out on bail and that everyone should cross their fingers that she gets a fair trial.
Grey said the class action lawsuit by Ottawa residents against truckers was “mean…and perhaps intended to be a very strong discouragement, or indeed punishment, of people who would have the temerity to try this again.”
Lawyer Shawn Buckley, who asked questions during NCI hearings, said only in a “crazy world” could this be happening.
“If you're going to stand up for freedom and stand up for what you believe in, you have to understand you're going to be totally financially destroyed,” he said.
“At all levels of government, I don't hear a peep out of anyone for any of this madness. It's like this ever-tightening control grid. I mean, we've been joking about maybe losing our rights to practice [law], but even the fact that we joke about it means that it's at the back of our minds.”
Grey said he was glad no one tried to file an injunction to stop the NCI. Pardy suggested there was silent sympathy from the legal community.
“There are an awful lot of people out there, including lawyers, who, although they don't want to say anything out loud, in the privacy of their own thought, actually don't agree with the place we're getting to…people who understand and can see what's happening. On the other hand, it means that not many people who see it are willing to actually stand up and say so.”
Kitchen voiced his agreement.
“I certainly hear it a lot. ‘Thank you, Mr. Kitchen, you're saying all the things that I don't feel I can say’..People like us are the tip of an iceberg. That iceberg is fairly small. But the trouble is that, how are we going to grow that iceberg to make it the majority?” he asked.
“Amongst the 2000 lawyers in the country who agree with us, there's what–200 that are going to speak out and take the cases and do what we're doing here today? That's a problem. How are we supposed to change the culture, which we have to do, over the next 20, 30, 40 years?”
Kitchen said people need to speak out, but increasing censorship will limit the reach of each individual.
“We need way more people like us, and it doesn't have to be lawyers…more people like us spread out, using those hard, difficult to censor platforms to train or influence culture in order to change people's thinking.”
Leighton Grey said his travels and public speaking have given him the “mind bending” notion that the ideas of freedom are catching on with some youth, something he also noticed at a Jordan Petersen lecture.
“To see how many young people were there at that event–to me, that's encouraging. That shows me that there is a hunger, there is a yearning in our country for truth,” Grey said.
“The idea of freedom, a culture of freedom is becoming a cult, a counterculture. When you look back through history, young people…seize upon counterculture. And if we do…things can change very, very quickly.”
(4) comments
I watched every minute of the NCI, and laud all of these gents - I truly appreciate every thing they have done and continue to do... but I do feel I have to raise one thing that so many people in their position fail to consider:
Who do I 'speak up' to? Where do I get to 'be heard'?
Obviously, I can 'speak' right here, in this forum, on this platform, where we are all preaching to the choir.
But where can I do it that will make a difference?
My friends and family all know what I see/feel/believe. Most of them agree, and those that don't by now - they won't.
If I speak up at work, I risk losing my job, and as a contractor, my employability, my livelihood. It's still a small world.
I can continue to write letters to all my representatives, but cannot do more than that.
I want these folks to understand - all 4 of these true heroes, as well as the others - THEY are the ones with the most power, the furthest reach of voice. If they organise, people will come and speak (see NCI for proof) but the average citizen IS POWERLESS.
Maybe I am just frustrated, but it seems they keep trying to 'rally the troops' while the troops are ready, willing and able, but without any tools to mount any kind of rally.
When the courts and judges won’t stand up against the most obvious and egregious violation of human rights and bodily integrity in Canadian history then you know they are corrupt to the core
We do not have rule of law in Canada anymore
The rot runs so deep it has infected our court systems. Cut the head (Herr Trudeau) off the snake to have any chance of recovery. Cancer is curable if caught soon enough.
It truly frightens me that we being asked and warned, to stand up against judges and tge courts in the name of freedom. These very people(judges) and the court systems only job, ONLY job, should be making sure our freedoms and rights are not being abused, instead they, along with the politicians appointing them are doing exactly the opposite. For years this has been an unspoken fact, and it has been amplified by the actions taken by those in power during the scamdemic. If a free people cannot rely on the courts to protect their freedoms and rights? Who and what do we turn to? I have said for many years, tge Constitutiin and bill of rights isn’t worth the paper it’s written on, when a government can tell you what rights you shall have, they can take those right away that they “have granted” to us, and they have, by the systematic stacking of the court system with activist judges, they now feel the tipping point is there where by they control all aspects of a free society, step out of line and the courts will make you pay. Nothing needs to say more than all levels of the judicial system in lock step saying “your rights can be violated at the whim of the government, and more specifically, an unelected, appointed Medical body, can dictate what, where, when you are injected as demanded” not a single judge or court has come forth and said, this is wrong, and if you push the issue you will be harassed and imprisoned, fined and your bank account, livelihood and home will be forfeited to the state. Truly frightening, and dictatorial.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.