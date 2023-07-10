Canadians

Canadians

 Courtesy NCI

An anti-freedom attitude in Canadian courts and people could give way if enough people speak up, a public panel discussion concluded. Four lawyers said so in an online panel on Friday hosted by the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19.

Queen’s University law professor Bruce Pardy said the overreach of governments and the failure of courts concern him less than the public approval Canadians offered for such actions.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(4) comments

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

I watched every minute of the NCI, and laud all of these gents - I truly appreciate every thing they have done and continue to do... but I do feel I have to raise one thing that so many people in their position fail to consider:

Who do I 'speak up' to? Where do I get to 'be heard'?

Obviously, I can 'speak' right here, in this forum, on this platform, where we are all preaching to the choir.

But where can I do it that will make a difference?

My friends and family all know what I see/feel/believe. Most of them agree, and those that don't by now - they won't.

If I speak up at work, I risk losing my job, and as a contractor, my employability, my livelihood. It's still a small world.

I can continue to write letters to all my representatives, but cannot do more than that.

I want these folks to understand - all 4 of these true heroes, as well as the others - THEY are the ones with the most power, the furthest reach of voice. If they organise, people will come and speak (see NCI for proof) but the average citizen IS POWERLESS.

Maybe I am just frustrated, but it seems they keep trying to 'rally the troops' while the troops are ready, willing and able, but without any tools to mount any kind of rally.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

When the courts and judges won’t stand up against the most obvious and egregious violation of human rights and bodily integrity in Canadian history then you know they are corrupt to the core

We do not have rule of law in Canada anymore

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

The rot runs so deep it has infected our court systems. Cut the head (Herr Trudeau) off the snake to have any chance of recovery. Cancer is curable if caught soon enough.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

It truly frightens me that we being asked and warned, to stand up against judges and tge courts in the name of freedom. These very people(judges) and the court systems only job, ONLY job, should be making sure our freedoms and rights are not being abused, instead they, along with the politicians appointing them are doing exactly the opposite. For years this has been an unspoken fact, and it has been amplified by the actions taken by those in power during the scamdemic. If a free people cannot rely on the courts to protect their freedoms and rights? Who and what do we turn to? I have said for many years, tge Constitutiin and bill of rights isn’t worth the paper it’s written on, when a government can tell you what rights you shall have, they can take those right away that they “have granted” to us, and they have, by the systematic stacking of the court system with activist judges, they now feel the tipping point is there where by they control all aspects of a free society, step out of line and the courts will make you pay. Nothing needs to say more than all levels of the judicial system in lock step saying “your rights can be violated at the whim of the government, and more specifically, an unelected, appointed Medical body, can dictate what, where, when you are injected as demanded” not a single judge or court has come forth and said, this is wrong, and if you push the issue you will be harassed and imprisoned, fined and your bank account, livelihood and home will be forfeited to the state. Truly frightening, and dictatorial.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.