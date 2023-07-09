NCI legal panel

An online panel of lawyers organized by the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 said the courts have failed to uphold Canadian rights since the pandemic began and a bleak future awaits.

Lawyer Shawn Buckley kicked off the Friday conversation by saying Canadians had just experienced “the largest intrusion of government overreach into our personal lives, even in wartime,” without the courts putting on the breaks.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The courts haven’t been protecting our rights for decades, the scamdemic just exposed it.

