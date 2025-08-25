NDP accused of housing repeat offenders in rural Manitoba units

The Progressive Conservatives are accusing the NDP of worsening rural crime by placing repeat offenders in Manitoba Housing units in small towns like Beausejour.In a letter to the NDP housing and justice ministers, Beausejour Mayor Ray Schirle said crime in his community has spiked in recent months as people facing charges from outside the town are moved into local housing units while awaiting trial.“This is happening in Beausejour, it’s happening in Portage la Prairie, and it’s happening in other towns and cities across rural Manitoba,” said Brandon West MLA Wayne Balcaen, PC justice critic. “Criminals are being arrested and re-arrested by our hard-working RCMP and municipal police service, only to have the courts release them, often the same day.”.Schirle cited one case in which a man was arrested four days in a row, released each time, and later vanished after a warrant was issued. He said repeat offenders are occupying units once reserved for vulnerable Manitobans and their families.“This is an outrageous misuse of resources by the housing minister,” said Lac du Bonnet MLA Wayne Ewasko. “These Manitoba Housing units should be available to local families who need a safe place to live. Instead, they’re being used by out-of-town criminals who have arrived in Beausejour to continue their criminal ways.”Schirle estimates about 60% of the offenders are not from Beausejour, with some coming from Ontario, and noted some are being placed in seniors’ homes and affordability units..Ewasko added that the NDP are “taking Manitoba Housing units away from local residents who need them, and giving them to criminals who continue to deal drugs and commit break-ins and thefts.”He accused the government of having no plan for rural crime and of making it worse by moving offenders from Winnipeg and other provinces into small towns.In 2023, Premier Wab Kinew pledged to bring in provincial bail reform within his first 100 days in office.