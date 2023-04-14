Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) President Gil McGowan said the UCP-affiliated Take Back Alberta (TBA) organization is made up of evangelical extremists and anti-environment and anti-indigenous people.
“This is what the UCP has become,” said McGowan in a tweet.
“We can’t let this gang take our province backward.”
McGowan included a link to a story Town and Country Today did about TBA holding recruitment meetings in Barrhead and Westlock on March 31 and April 1 as it prepared for the upcoming provincial election.
TBA Executive Director David John Parker and Captain Mitch Sylvestre warned if the Alberta NDP win the next election, the province will no longer resemble what it once was.
“They actively are attacking our energy industry, the industry that makes us one of the most prosperous places on Earth, and they’re not democratic,” said Parker.
McGowan praised his hometown newspaper for covering the event.
“Daylight is the best disinfectant!” he said.
Parker said McGowan’s comments are false.
“I don’t know anyone in Take Back Alberta that I’m aware of, certainly in an official capacity, that has even said anything negative about First Nations,” he said.
“Now there’s a lot of people in Take Back Alberta [who] hate the UN, but there’s nobody against any of the groups he described.”
Parker described the NDP as “an anti-democratic socialist party that wants to restrict the freedoms of regular Albertans economically, socially.”
Parker encouraged people to become involved in the democratic process. If people disapprove of the outcomes in their society, he said people “need to change it.”
The AFL has a direct affiliation with the NDP because it's mentioned in the party's constitution.
The NDP Provincial Council requires two members of the AFL to sit on it. One of those members is McGowan.
McGowan won the federal NDP nomination for Edmonton Centre in 2015.
He beat out candidates Reakash Walters and Mark Crawford to win the nomination.
He went on to lose the election to Liberal candidate Randy Boissonnault.
McGowan accused TBA of spreading hate and used Holocaust imagery to bolster his point on March 7.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(7) comments
This union representative and NDP/Liberal promoter supports; and this is fact due to his boss in Ottawa:- Sedition, corruption, fraud, vested interest and wants to destroy Alberta's economy and more recently change the constitution so that Alberta and other prairie provinces have no control over their destiny. But everyone who thinks differently to him is an extremist; what a petulant, lying prince he is.
Go take your 5th booster so we can be rid of you commie fascist moron
Yes. I'm proud to be enumerated with the "climate change deniers" label. It means I HAVE done the reading, explored the science, and used my brain. His stand against Christians is his own problem, but it definitely dovetails with other of his remarks in that it indicates his enslavement and mental overthrow by Leftist agendas.
His middle finger in the photo shows his hostility to the rational and thoughtful people out there who do their own thinking instead of just blindly accepting Leftist dogma.
He's right, though in that backward is the only direction remaining for us. Leftists have driven us down a dead end alley of UN global control agendas.
But wrong in that that whole global climate change fraud is NOT the much vaunted and exalted green path forward. It's actually definitively counterproductive for all green growing life on the planet, and certainly destructive to our economics, prosperity and self determination.
Those who would vote for this idiot has allowed others to program their thinking, to all of our serious detriment.
And the reading, thousands of pages of it that I have done, are not by petulant, accusing and belligerent little girls, not by failed politicians, not by hypocritical actors or fundamentally dumb rock stars not one of which sports a single climate credential, or even by scientists who have been paid huge sums or grants for their supportive "findings".
It is by climatologists, geologists and etc who have NOT received an enormous payoff to push the agenda. Many of them, a growing number who resist the globalists' drive even despite large risk of retribution, censorship and ruin.
We see where the NDP gets their support...and it isn't pretty...
Anyone can say anything about everything but unless you can back up spew with truth you have said nothing. You and the NDP are in a boat without a paddle. Good luck with that.
No climate change denier here. It’s been changing four times every year my entire life. 🤣
