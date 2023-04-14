Gil McGowan with finger up to the WS

Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) President Gil McGowan said the UCP-affiliated Take Back Alberta (TBA) organization is made up of evangelical extremists and anti-environment and anti-indigenous people.

“This is what the UCP has become,” said McGowan in a tweet.

Take Back Alberta meeting

Take Back Alberta meeting 

(7) comments

guest356
guest356

This union representative and NDP/Liberal promoter supports; and this is fact due to his boss in Ottawa:- Sedition, corruption, fraud, vested interest and wants to destroy Alberta's economy and more recently change the constitution so that Alberta and other prairie provinces have no control over their destiny. But everyone who thinks differently to him is an extremist; what a petulant, lying prince he is.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Go take your 5th booster so we can be rid of you commie fascist moron

F.Tinning
F.Tinning

Yes. I'm proud to be enumerated with the "climate change deniers" label. It means I HAVE done the reading, explored the science, and used my brain. His stand against Christians is his own problem, but it definitely dovetails with other of his remarks in that it indicates his enslavement and mental overthrow by Leftist agendas.

His middle finger in the photo shows his hostility to the rational and thoughtful people out there who do their own thinking instead of just blindly accepting Leftist dogma.

He's right, though in that backward is the only direction remaining for us. Leftists have driven us down a dead end alley of UN global control agendas.

But wrong in that that whole global climate change fraud is NOT the much vaunted and exalted green path forward. It's actually definitively counterproductive for all green growing life on the planet, and certainly destructive to our economics, prosperity and self determination.

Those who would vote for this idiot has allowed others to program their thinking, to all of our serious detriment.

F.Tinning
F.Tinning

And the reading, thousands of pages of it that I have done, are not by petulant, accusing and belligerent little girls, not by failed politicians, not by hypocritical actors or fundamentally dumb rock stars not one of which sports a single climate credential, or even by scientists who have been paid huge sums or grants for their supportive "findings".

It is by climatologists, geologists and etc who have NOT received an enormous payoff to push the agenda. Many of them, a growing number who resist the globalists' drive even despite large risk of retribution, censorship and ruin.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

We see where the NDP gets their support...and it isn't pretty...

D&J
D&J

Anyone can say anything about everything but unless you can back up spew with truth you have said nothing. You and the NDP are in a boat without a paddle. Good luck with that.

fpenner
fpenner

No climate change denier here. It’s been changing four times every year my entire life. 🤣

